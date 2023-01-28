Starting Kansas guard Kevin McCullar, recording his sixth double-double at KU, played a key role in helping the No. 9 Jayhawks rejoin the win column on Saturday night vs. Kentucky in Lexington.

Last season, while McCullar was still at Texas Tech, Kentucky bested KU on its home court before a sellout crowd. McCullar tweaked his ankle in the second half but said he’ll seek treatment and be ready to play next week vs. Kansas State.

McCullar scored 11 points on 4 of 10 shooting, picked up a three-pointer and pulled down a team-high 12 total rebounds through 34 minutes in Kansas’ 77-68 victory over the Wildcats.

Helping the Jayhawks seek out revenge and snap a three-game losing skid in conference play, McCullar led the charge in correcting Kansas’ recent rebounding woes. The Jayhawks beat out Kentucky’s boards on both ends (34-29) and finished with 11 second-chance points.

Jalen Wilson collected eight rebounds and Gradey grabbed five. Paired with McCullar during postgame, Wilson gave his thoughts on battling Kentucky starting forward Oscar Tshiebwe.

“It was a huge emphasis,” Wilson said of KU's approach on the glass. “Having such a big presence in the paint like Oscar (Tshiebwe), it was really important to hit him first, not allow him to establish his contact and his position in the paint.”

“If they boxed (Tshiebwe) out, that opened up rebounds for us,” McCullar added. “We took advantage of that and cleaned up the glass.”