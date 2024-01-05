Big 12 Conference play is set to begin on Saturday with a fresh slate of seven games for the 14 members. Kevin McCullar is ready for what the new members of the conference are bringing to the table, but as he gets ready for his fifth year in the conference his focus is on making sure that younger teammates know that every game is going to be tough.

“Us older guys know what’s coming, younger guys we’re trying to get them prepared, tell them it’s going to be a battle every night,” McCullar said. “It’s no off nights. Every game is going to be a dogfight.”

Freshman Johnny Furphy is receiving the message from his older teammates and coaches, and is excited about the new opportunity.

“I think the biggest thing would be that the real season starts now,” Furphy said. “Kind of forget about the last 12-13 games… It’s going to be a big jump in intensity and this is where the game really matters.”

During head coach Bill Self’s tenure at Kansas, he has won at least a share of the regular conference championship 16 times (2018’s was subtracted this offseason). With the Jayhawks frequently sitting atop of the Big 12, McCullar has embraced the pressure that it puts on the program during conference play.

“Every time you play Kansas, any team that comes in here or playing them on the road wants to knock us off,” McCullar said. “That’s what being a part of Kansas is. Every game is circled on everybody’s calendar. We’ve got a target on our back, but we take that with a grain of salt and we love that. That just elevates our competitive level.”

When McCullar was an opponent of Kansas during his time at Texas Tech, he saw just how hard it was to keep pace with the Jayhawks. He acknowledges that it helped sway him to Lawrence when he hit the transfer portal at the end of the 2022 season.

“That’s the tradition at KU, is to come here and win championships,” McCullar said. “That’s why we all came to be a part of Kansas, to be a part of something special. Of course, we’ve got to take care of one game at a time. We can’t look forward. It’s a long season. Definitely got to protect home court and we’ve got a great opportunity against a great opponent on Saturday and we look forward to it.”

Through the five seasons in the conference, McCullar says that not much has changed about the level of play in the conference, as he has always thought that it was a difficult league to play in, and that there would be some setbacks.

“I feel like it’s the strongest conference in the country,” McCullar said. “That’s why I love being a part of it, that’s why I’m still in it. I know what it takes to win it now, we won it last year. We just got to stay even keel. It’s going to have some bumps and ups and downs.”



