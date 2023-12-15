The decision made by Kevin McCullar to come back for his last year of eligibility is paying off for him, as he is averaging 19 points and five assists per game. Both of those numbers are significant jumps from his 10.7 points and 2.4 assists per game last season. Not only has he improved his stats, but he has also gotten the chance to improve as a leader.

Stepping in as a leader

Coming into a team with returning players from 2022's national championship, McCullar was in a situation where it may have been harder to step up as a leader. With one season at Kansas under his belt, he has risen to the occasion. "That's my job being an older guy," McCullar said. "When I was a younger guy I had older guys helping me out, helping me find different ways that I can be effective out there in my minutes that I played. What has impressed McCullar the most about the fact that they have come in eager to learn. "They ask questions all the time," McCullar said. "They're not a group of guys that think they know everything. They're learning every day and embracing it and thats what ultimately what's going to help them down the road." McCullar knows that time is ticking for the freshmen to make their mark, and is telling them that they only have the freshman excuse for so long. "Once it comes by January, you're not a freshman anymore," McCullar said. "So I'm just telling them go out there and play hard right now, but know that conference is coming up and by then you're not a freshman anymore."

Thoughts on first true road game

The Jayhawks have played a tough non-conference schedule, but it has not included a road game until Saturday's match up with Indiana. The only road experience they have is the exhibition game loss to Illinois in preseason play. "That was great, going into Illinois and playing that game, being in that environment, that was a packed house too," McCullar said. "We've got some experience and we've got coach Self and the best coaching staff that's to get us prepared. We're ready to go into Indiana, stay in tight huddles, stay on the same page and be a unit. McCullar has actually played at Assembly Hall before, but it was during the NCAA Tournament in 2021 that had empty crowds. He knows it will be much different this time. "I actually played there, but it wasn't a road game, it was during covid," McCullar said. "It was during March Madness. It's a really steep arena, it's huge. I know it's going to be packed out, I know it's going to be a great environment. It's a historic venue." McCullar is confident in the experience that some of the veterans have had playing in big games, and is trusting that they will perform in a heavy road environment. "We done played in a lot of games, me, Dajuan and Hunter, Hunter being in the Big Ten he's played there a couple of times," McCullar said. "Just telling the younger guys to stay calm, stay collected and got to have tight huddles out there."

