Entering Kansas' win over Kentucky in the Champions Classic, there had only been two official triple-doubles in Kansas history. After wins over Kentucky and Chaminade, Kevin McCullar doubled that total, recording two of his own.

With the triple-doubles, McCullar becomes the first Jayhawk to record two total, let alone two in a row.

"Well, I don't think they did triple-doubles back when Wilt played so that probably would be more than two," head coach Bill Self said. "But yeah, Kevin, I didn't think offensively he wasn't great against Kentucky and came away with a triple double, and then today wasn't great offensively and came away with 22, 11 and 10."

McCullar knows that a triple-double, especially one involving assists, takes the whole team. But he was thankful for everything that his teammates did on the way toward his historic mark.

"It's a blessing," McCullar said. "Super fun out there today. Credit to my teammates, you know, helping me out, getting assist and boxing out and different things like that. So it's a collective unit effort."