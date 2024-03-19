Kansas' Kevin McCullar Jr. is out for the NCAA Tournament as he continues to deal with a bone bruise.

"Kevin's not going to play," head coach Bill Self said. "Says his knee pain has not subsided any and it's too bad for him to be able contribute."

The loss for the Jayhawks is obviously devastating, as McCullar averages 18.3 points per game. When Self was asked if this was more than a first round issue, Self confirmed that it would be for the rest of the year.

"No he's out," Self said. "We're shutting him down for the tournament. If we're fortunate enough to win two games we'll have done it without him."

There was a lot of hope surrounding the Kansas locker room that they would get their All-American back in time for the NCAA Tournament, however the pain is clearly an issue. His knee has kept him in and out of the Kansas lineup for a good part of Kansas' Big 12 Conference season, and according to Self, the it has not improved enough for him to play.

"He hasn't practiced in six weeks basically" Self said. "He hasn't done more damage to his knee, but he tried to do it and said that he just couldn't go."