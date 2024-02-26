Despite Kevin McCullar being sidelined with an injury heading into Tuesday night’s matchup with BYU, he is still finding a way to stay involved with the team as they play without him. Head coach Bill Self has been very appreciative of his team-first approach while he deals with the injury.

“I don’t think that we’ve defined a specific role, but we really don’t need to,” Self said. “He’s kind of become an assistant coach. I think he’s done a good job of helping the guys that maybe don’t play as many minutes while they’re not in the game. At least he did the other day for sure. I had to tell him to be quiet during one timeout. But no, he’s kept a good attitude and stayed positive and all of those things.”

Taking McCullar’s spot in the starting lineup has been Nicolas Timberlake, who put together one of his better performances against Texas on Saturday, scoring 13 points. The sixth-year senior said that McCullar has felt the love from Kansas’ injured star, even if he is not on the court.

“He’s been in college forever just like me,” Timberlake said. “He has a ton of game experience. He’s the leader of our team. Just not only to be on guys like myself, what he sees, what he thinks we should be doing. Then also being the cheerleader he is, rooting everybody on. Positive energy the whole time.”

That positive energy that he’s bringing to the team has prompted Timberlake to come to McCullar more often. Even if there’s a lack of direct advice from McCullar, Timberlake can count on some positive words at the very least.

“Me and Kevin are really close so any time on a timeout I usually stop by him before I go back out and if he sees anything or he’ll be like ‘keep going, keep being aggressive, do what you do,’” Timberlake said.

While McCullar is doing what he can off the court, the goal for him is to be back and ready in time for the NCAA Tournament. Even if he averages 19.5 points per game, Self still wants him to re-establish back into the team before that point so they’re at their best when they need to be.

“We are looking at the big picture, that’s exactly what we’re looking at,” Self said. “But the big picture, if you start playing him after the Big 12 tournament he wouldn't be worth the crap in the NCAA tournament. So we need to get rhythm and find out who we are and play the style that you'd want to play in the NCAA tournament, so that would take you know a week to 10 days at least to do that. So I don't see him if he comes back, to be able to help us he's going to have to be in full rhythm for at least that long so we could actually… hit our stride.”



