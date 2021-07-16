Kevin Orange ready to prove he can play at Kansas

“He didn't have to give me this opportunity at all to come in. I’m ready to come in and improve. He's a really, really good man and an honest man. He's a great coach too. And I appreciate him for everything he's done for me so far.”

“He (Schoonover) is a loving man,” Orange said. “I mean, he tells you straight up, straight forward, everything you need to know. He won't sugarcoat anything. I appreciate him for everything he's done for me since high school, until now.

Kansas special teams coordinator Jake Schoonover recruited him out of high school and had him on the recruiting board at Illinois State and Bowling Green.

The Jayhawks are set to add more depth to their linebacker room in the upcoming days. On Friday Kevin Orange announced he would attend the University of Kansas.

College recruiters liked Orange as a running back coming out of high school, but he has transitioned over to defense. He’s got Big 12 size, currently coming in at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds. Orange felt he was ready for his shot to show what he can do at Kansas.

“I went straight to the juco route,” he said. “After juco, I decided to go to Missouri State University. After a year, I just felt like I wanted to put myself in a better situation. Coach Schoonover actually recruited me in high school. So, when I was looking for an opportunity and a place to go, looking for coaches and put myself in the portal, I had contacted Coach Schoonover.

Orange continued: “He had talked, figured some things out what we can do, so I did what I had to do to get where I need to be. And once we came to a conclusion, I decided to become a Jayhawk.”

Football runs in the Orange family. His younger brother Domonique is being recruited by the Jayhawks and is one of the top defensive tackles in the country. He recently visited Kansas on an unofficial visit.

So, the question had to be answered, who is the better football player?

“Oh, me for sure,” Orange said. “I mean, he's going to say he is, of course. We're both competitive. It's definitely me.”

He plans on reporting in the upcoming days and is glad to have the chance to play for Kansas.

“I'm a hard hitter and I mentally study the game,” he said. “I’m quick on my feet and I think I can be a play-maker at KU. I had the potential out of high school. I just know there's some things that I had to fix. I just wanted to better myself and take the opportunity.

“It feels unreal right now, I'm not going to lie. I don't know, it's just really hard to explain. I mean, I feel like I've been blessed to have this athletic ability, and the people around me supporting me and coaches. And I just can't wait to be on that big stage proving everything I got.”