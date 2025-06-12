Kevin Sullivan liked the culture, commits to Kansas

The Jayhawks continue to build to the 2026 recruiting class with a commitment from Kevin Sullivan. Going into the recruiting season it was known Kansas would be looking for multiple tight ends with the way the roster is shaping up for next season.

Sullivan, from Rockhurst High School, was one of the coaching staff’s top targets and that was known when he took his official visit the first weekend.

He told Jayhawk Slant there were several factors that led to choosing Kansas.

“Just the coaching staff,” Sullivan said. “I believe what Coach Leipold has going and things are really good. And Coach Lubick, the tight end coach, he's been everywhere, seen it all, and has experience. I think that he can really help me transform my game.”

Sullivan met with the coaches and talked with the players during his visit.

“You could tell the culture of the team and how everyone's buying into it,” he said. “They are making it a good program and to building it to the champion level.”