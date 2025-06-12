Kevin Sullivan liked the culture, commits to Kansas

The Jayhawks continue to build to the 2026 recruiting class with a commitment from Kevin Sullivan. Going into the recruiting season it was known Kansas would be looking for multiple tight ends with the way the roster is shaping up for next season.
Sullivan, from Rockhurst High School, was one of the coaching staff’s top targets and that was known when he took his official visit the first weekend.
He told Jayhawk Slant there were several factors that led to choosing Kansas.
“Just the coaching staff,” Sullivan said. “I believe what Coach Leipold has going and things are really good. And Coach Lubick, the tight end coach, he's been everywhere, seen it all, and has experience. I think that he can really help me transform my game.”
Sullivan met with the coaches and talked with the players during his visit.
“You could tell the culture of the team and how everyone's buying into it,” he said. “They are making it a good program and to building it to the champion level.”
When Sullivan took his official visit the players were reporting that weekend. Not everybody was back on campus, but he talked with enough players to hear about the culture.
“My host was Mikey Pauley,” Sullivan said. “There weren't that many players there when I was there, so I was with Mikey and a couple of his roommates. But Mikey's a great guy and they were just really good dudes and fun to hang out with.”
Sullivan has been a standout in football and basketball for Rockhurst. He averaged 11.0 points a game in basketball and that has translated over to football. He is currently in Lawrence participating in KU’s basketball camp.
“Growing up, I played football and basketball basically my whole life,” he said. “Basketball was my favorite sport, but football is my love now. Dribbling and the skills on the basketball court definitely helped with my football skills like my coordination on the field and how I can move and like bend. Basketball definitely has helped me.”
He earned 20 scholarship offers from college programs including Texas, Missouri, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota and several more. He went through the recruiting process and is happy to have it end with a commitment to Kansas.
“It feels great,” Sullivan said. “I'm excited and it is just a weight off my shoulders. A lot of stress and all that is gone. But I'm excited to get to work and just get ready to come to KU.”
He joins Jack Utz as the two tight ends to commit in the class. They are top two tight end prospects in Missouri.
“I think it's great because we can have two tight ends on the field at the same time and the other team will have to be aware of both of us,” he said. “We're both good threats and I think that will be good duo on the team.”