Key comments from Bill Self after the Utah loss

Bill Self covered several topics after the loss to Utah, including getting beat up on the boards, his technical foul, and how they are not playing up to their latest seeding for the NCAA tournament.

Here are some of Self’s main comments following the loss to Utah.

With rebounding, Utah was able to get. What was giving you guys trouble in that area, and how costly was it?

Well, points off turnovers and offensive rebounds was. You know, they made shots early, but they kind of cooled down a little bit and then we just couldn't rebound the ball. I'll have to go back and watch tape and understand more on why. If I'm not mistaken, our two guard basically had six defensive rebounds, and I guess we had one other guy with six and nobody else got but three. So, they kicked our butt on the glass and then our turnovers led to points for them and that was the biggest difference in the outcome. Although there was a lot of other things we didn't do well. Rebounding and taking care of the ball crushed us.

Coming out at the start of the game and coming out of the second half, I know intensity's been a big topic recently:

I think we missed the first possession. They score off a simple ball screen and we're in a certain coverage, and guys were surprised. We were in it, and we've only been talking about it for, you know, 24-48 hours. So that's frustrating. I don't know exactly what that answer is coming out of the halftime, or starting a game different. I really don't know what the answer is on that, because it seems like to me to start any athletic contest, both teams are usually pretty geeked up and on point even though you don't always play well. But usually the mistakes that you make aren't because you aren't aware of that. This is how we're going to try to guard.

Was there anything in particular that Utah did on defense that gave you troubles:

They switched a lot and I think that did give us problems. We didn't throw the ball inside at all. Hunter was not a post presence at all early and then when he was late in the first half, I think he missed three bunnies that he normally make. He’s going to make all three or four of those, whatever it was. But I thought they did a good job not letting us drive it and get to the paint and their switches were good. I think they scouted us pretty well.

What are your thoughts on just the mentality you need to succeed in such a competitive conference like the Big 12:

You’ve got to understand that it is actually a grind, and it totally wears you down if you allow it to wear you down. You know, we've had some success, not as much of late. But the thing I've always thought, you win the games you're supposed to win. You win, you defend your home turf, and then you have to play a way that makes other people's play poorly. And obviously Utah did that tonight. But I think that's a big key, just to run guys out there and say, we're going to outscore this team or this or that. That's not going to work in this. You got to understand how to grind and how to win the most important possessions and things like that in order to have sustained success in this league.

Talk about the technical, and did you think it galvanized the team because Utah didn't score for seven minutes after:

No, I don't think it galvanized us. I thought that there was a blatant miss. And, you know, when Juan drove in there and shot the ball under the backboard on an uncontested layup, I thought that was a missed call, and it was. You know, I deserved it. I mean, Darren's a good official, and he popped me, so I didn't actually really want it, though. But I think we're down, like, 10 or 11 at the time. But I think they should have a new rule and technical fouls. The coach that gets to technical gets to pick who shoots the free throw. I think that's a new rule that they should implement.

The bracket preview today, you guys were 15th overall. What does that say about where you're at and the work you need to do down the stretch:

15 is obviously very generous. I mean, that's obviously very good. We're not playing to that right now, so we’ve got to do a lot of things better down the stretch. But, you know, we just need to take it one day at a time and try to regroup and have a couple of good days of prep before we go to Provo. As you guys know, that'll be a monster game there with a great atmosphere as well. I don't think we need to worry about the tournament. I think we need to worry about trying to get better and become a good, solid basketball team again.