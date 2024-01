Leading by 16 points late in the first half, No. 3 Kansas (13-2; 1-1) stumbled down the stretch and suffered its first Big 12 loss of the season at UCF (10-4; 1-1), 65-60. In the loss, the Jayhawks were led by Kevin McCullar, Jr. (16), Hunter Dickinson (12), and KJ Adams, Jr. (10).

