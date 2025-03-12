Keyan Burnett saw snow for the first time, talks about TE group

“It's definitely a huge change up for sure,” he said. “The biggest thing that stands out to me is just the Midwest hospitality in general. It's real just being around town, how welcoming everybody is and how friendly they all are and it's great. I mean, Lawrence is special for me already. I'm enjoying it here.”

It hasn’t been just the snow that caught his attention since making the move to Kansas. He likes the environment and after his first two months on campus says everything has a friendly feel. Burnett was asked about the move from the west coast.

“No, I've never seen that in my life, especially with the blizzards and everything,” Burnett said. “But it’s definitely a change up for sure. But I enjoy it.”

He entered the transfer portal and signed with Kansas. He made the move to Lawrence in January and got experience something new.

Keyan Burnett spent his life growing up in California and playing his college football at the University of Arizona.

Burnett was highly recruited coming out of the portal telling Jayhawk Slant he had 25 offers. But there was a connection to the Kansas program that helped in the recruiting process.

His father, Chester, played football at Arizona from 1995-97 where he was an All-Pac 12 linebacker. Kansas general manager Rob Ianello coached at Arizona during that time.

“It was huge, and it meant a lot through this whole process,” Burnett said. “He was really instrumental. He and my dad go way back to Arizona in the Desert Swarm days in the 90s. But just to hear his stories and to be around him, he’s a really cool guy.”

Burnett started 10 games in his career at Arizona. Last season led the tight ends in catches and receiving yards. He gets to start his new career at Kansas with tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator Matt Lubick.

Lubick rejoined the Kansas staff and is in his first year as a full-time coach.

“I would say just overall he’s a football guru,” Burnett said. “He really knows his X's and O's and he's a guy that you can sit down with and just tell he's been around. He really knows his stuff. I consider myself really blessed. He's my third tight end coach now, so a bunch of different perspectives on different things. And like I said, he just knows a lot. To be able to soak up all that is a blessing.”

This will be Burnett’s final year of college football. As an experienced player he has been impressed with the tight end talent in the room at KU.

“I mean it's a very explosive tight end room,” he said. “You have guys like Deshawn obviously, who is a seasoned veteran, and Leyton Cure coming up too. And then we have a lot of talented young guys as well. So, I mean it's a great room and everyone's been really welcoming and open arms and really that I work with at the same time.”