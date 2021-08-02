Keyonte George previews his upcoming decision
Five-star Keyonte George, the fifth-ranked prospect in the 2022 class, will be announcing his decision on Aug 8. George had previously announced a final five of Kentucky, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas and Baylor.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Kentucky: “They have a winning culture over there. You know, coach John Calipari is known for producing pros, that is the end goal for me.”
Kansas: “They have a great atmosphere there. It really feels like a family out there. They have a history of producing pros over there, and their player development. Coach Bill Self has a history of making players the best they can be.”
Oklahoma State: “Coach Mike Boynton just had his first one-and-done, you know, that is everyone’s dream, so you have to look at things like that. He really pushes his players and has a great relationship with his players.”
Texas: “It is close to home. They have a great culture over there, a real family atmosphere. It is a college town, you know it is in Austin, that is a cool place.”
Baylor: “They just won an NCAA championship. They are known for winning ... just put out four players in the NBA draft, that is the goal, so I have to look at that.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
“The biggest thing is going to be relationships. I want to go to a place that feels like home, you know I am not going to be at my real home, so I want to come into a place where they accept me from day one. The coach has a trust in me to go out and make plays, I have trust in him, and he has trust in me. The play style is really the biggest factor for me.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Two words to describe George’s game are smooth and confident. During the NBPA Top 100 Camp, George showcased his ability, and comfort level, playing both on and off the ball. While he struggled a little finishing in the paint, he shot the ball well from beyond the arc and he was able to facilitate, and get his teammates involved.