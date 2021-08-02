Keyonte George previews his upcoming decision

Five-star Keyonte George , the fifth-ranked prospect in the 2022 class, will be announcing his decision on Aug 8. George had previously announced a final five of Kentucky , Kansas , Oklahoma State , Texas and Baylor .

Kentucky: “They have a winning culture over there. You know, coach John Calipari is known for producing pros, that is the end goal for me.”

Kansas: “They have a great atmosphere there. It really feels like a family out there. They have a history of producing pros over there, and their player development. Coach Bill Self has a history of making players the best they can be.”

Oklahoma State: “Coach Mike Boynton just had his first one-and-done, you know, that is everyone’s dream, so you have to look at things like that. He really pushes his players and has a great relationship with his players.”

Texas: “It is close to home. They have a great culture over there, a real family atmosphere. It is a college town, you know it is in Austin, that is a cool place.”

Baylor: “They just won an NCAA championship. They are known for winning ... just put out four players in the NBA draft, that is the goal, so I have to look at that.”