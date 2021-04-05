JayhawkSlant - Keyshaun Elliott can play several positions

Keyshaun Elliott can do it all. The Richmond (MO) prospect has lined up at quarterback, wide receiver, defensive end, inside and outside linebacker for the Spartans. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior’s versatility played a key role in landing his first Power 5 offer from the Kansas Jayhawks. “Coach (Jake) Schoonover actually reached out on a Sunday night, asking me a few questions, and getting a little more information from me,” Elliott said of the KU assistant. “Then Wednesday, he contacted my coach. Right after weights, he called me and offered me.”

A big, physical athlete, Elliott would get the opportunity to focus on one position in Lawrence. Recruited to play LB, he talked about the Jayhawks preference for former passers. “He said I was great athlete that has great size,” the 2022 prospect said of his conversation with Schoonover. “He also said that he thinks I will be more successful on the defensive side of the ball. They love guys that come from being a QB in high school, because they see things easier and have good vision.” “He said when he was at Bowling Green, he had seen some film on me and really liked what he saw. When he moved to KU, he said it was so much easier to recruit me because it’s closer. That’s why they start on the local recruits first.”