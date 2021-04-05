JayhawkSlant - Keyshaun Elliott can play several positions

Keyshaun Elliott can play several positions
Keyshaun Elliott can do it all. The Richmond (MO) prospect has lined up at quarterback, wide receiver, defensive end, inside and outside linebacker for the Spartans. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior’s versatility played a key role in landing his first Power 5 offer from the Kansas Jayhawks.
“Coach (Jake) Schoonover actually reached out on a Sunday night, asking me a few questions, and getting a little more information from me,” Elliott said of the KU assistant. “Then Wednesday, he contacted my coach. Right after weights, he called me and offered me.”
After a great phone call with @CoachSchoonie I’m excited to announce I’ve received an offer from @KU_Football #RockChalk #big12 pic.twitter.com/t9mGN234KW— Keyshaun_Elliott8 (@8Keyshaun) March 17, 2021
A big, physical athlete, Elliott would get the opportunity to focus on one position in Lawrence. Recruited to play LB, he talked about the Jayhawks preference for former passers.
“He said I was great athlete that has great size,” the 2022 prospect said of his conversation with Schoonover. “He also said that he thinks I will be more successful on the defensive side of the ball. They love guys that come from being a QB in high school, because they see things easier and have good vision.”
“He said when he was at Bowling Green, he had seen some film on me and really liked what he saw. When he moved to KU, he said it was so much easier to recruit me because it’s closer. That’s why they start on the local recruits first.”
Elliott is working hard this off-season as he gears up for his final year at Class 3 Richmond. He is focused on adding muscle to his frame, and has a goal to be at 225 to 230 pounds this fall. He’s also playing competitive 7v7 with Epic 7 Midwest in Kansas City.
“It’s definitely a good idea, especially now that I’m playing LB. I think it will help me in the future, being able to guard slots and receivers in the open field. I’m exposing myself to an atmosphere that is surrounded by other big prospects, so I feel like it’s a step to preparing myself for the next level.”
Elliott is in the early stages of his recruitment, but he had good things to say about KU. As a prospect living in Missouri, he still roots for the Tigers, but said he’s very much a fan of the Jayhawks.
“Yes, for sure,” Elliott said when asked if he is a Kansas fan. “It’s a debate between Mizzou and KU. I support Mizzou, but I wouldn’t say I’m a huge fan.”
“So far, I’m liking what I hear from them,” he said of the Jayhawks. “They definitely have my interest. I still have a long road ahead of me, so we will see. But overall, I love their program and their school.”
405x5 back squat max!...456 one rep max! @richmondstrong pic.twitter.com/hi7mQDiQhK— Keyshaun_Elliott8 (@8Keyshaun) March 11, 2021