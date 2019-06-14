The Jayhawks recently got a visit from pass rushing specialist Khari Coleman. The recruit from G.W. Carver High in New Orleans visited Lawrence for an unofficial visit with his mom and uncle.

“It was amazing,” Coleman said. “What stood out to me was the coaches love me and have the confidence in me. They think I can come in and change the program and play early.”

Coleman said he is getting a double-dose of attention from the Kansas coaches with Kwahn Drake and Tony Hull recruiting him. Both coaches are from Louisiana and that has helped sell the Kansas program for Coleman.

“It's good getting to know both of them,” he said. “Knowing that, if I go up to a different state you have people that can relate to you, and actually communicate with you and speak how you speak. Talk how you talk and do the same things as you. So, it's good.”

Drake would also be his position coach if he chose the Jayhawks on the defensive line.

“We have a strong relationship and we keep it real,” Coleman said. “He keeps things real with you and tells the truth about everything. He always has me keep things in mind and gives me things to think about. He's been good in the process, helping me out with certain situations.”

Coleman has already racked up 17 division one scholarship offers and has started to narrow down his choices. He said Kansas, West Virginia, Tulane, SMU, and Virginia are at the top and this weekend he will take a visit to Tennessee.

After his trip to Knoxville he might go into decision-making mode. He said he could make a commitment to a school in the next week.

He said almost every school is looking at him as a defensive end, or outside linebacker depending on the scheme they run.

“Everyone has told me they want me rushing the quarterback,” he said.

Things could move fast for Coleman once he returns from Tennessee. He will look over his list and could be announcing his decision shortly after.

“I'm looking for family,” he said. “Somewhere I could go there and learn and get on the field. And I want to find a school with a good education. A place that I could benefit after when football is over.”