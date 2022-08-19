Kicker Jacob Borcila hit the weights, confident going into season

In the offseason one of the hot topics among the fanbase is the weight gain of players. It is always talked about and many wait for the updated rosters to come out.

Usually, the focus is on offensive linemen and defensive linemen.

But special teams?

The Kansas special teams was active in the weight room in the offseason and it went undetected by the KU football sleuths. Kicker Jacob Borcila credited Matt Gildersleeve as the special teams unit was one of biggest weight gain units on the team.

“Coach Sleeve made sure that we got so much better this off season,” Borcila said. “That's what me and all the rest of the specialists did, we all put some weight on. I think it the specialist unit, we were up there with one of the units that gained the most weight from last year to this year.”

Borcila put on 30 pounds and then he scaled it back.

“I went on a bulk, and I went all the way up to 220 pounds at the end of May,” he said. “It was right where I wanted to be. I was eating a bunch and I was working out a bunch, so my numbers were just skyrocketing. But I wasn't kicking the ball that far, because I had too much weight on me.”