Kicker Jacob Borcila hit the weights, confident going into season
In the offseason one of the hot topics among the fanbase is the weight gain of players. It is always talked about and many wait for the updated rosters to come out.
Usually, the focus is on offensive linemen and defensive linemen.
But special teams?
The Kansas special teams was active in the weight room in the offseason and it went undetected by the KU football sleuths. Kicker Jacob Borcila credited Matt Gildersleeve as the special teams unit was one of biggest weight gain units on the team.
“Coach Sleeve made sure that we got so much better this off season,” Borcila said. “That's what me and all the rest of the specialists did, we all put some weight on. I think it the specialist unit, we were up there with one of the units that gained the most weight from last year to this year.”
Borcila put on 30 pounds and then he scaled it back.
“I went on a bulk, and I went all the way up to 220 pounds at the end of May,” he said. “It was right where I wanted to be. I was eating a bunch and I was working out a bunch, so my numbers were just skyrocketing. But I wasn't kicking the ball that far, because I had too much weight on me.”
Then he turned his focus to cutting it back down.
“This summer, when we have a bunch of our conditioning, we get into our really heavy, explosive lifts every single day, is when I started my cut,” he said.
“It was a really good cut. I kept all my maxes right about the same. I'm keeping all my muscle, but I am kicking the ball so much farther. I'm explosive, I feel light on my feet. It's crazy, because I was 220 when I was lifting a bunch, but I felt heavy. And now I'm 15 pounds heavier than I was at the end of last season, but I feel lighter. I feel more explosive and its showing. I'm kicking the ball so much better, and higher, and further.”
At his last press conference Lance Leipold said he has been pleased with special teams and the kicking game. Borcila feels good about his game after the spring and through fall camp.
“I really think I've improved in all aspects,” he said. “I got unbelievably stronger. My explosivity with Coach Sleeve just went off the charts and it's showing up in my kicking game. My balls are going so much farther. And in turn, I get so much more confident behind the ball. Knowing that I can swing smoother and the ball's going to go the way, and the direction I need it to go.”
Last year Borcila was 9-of-15 kicking field goals and had a long of 50 yards. He was the starting kicker all season and that experience will help him going into his junior season.
“As a freshman I got in a few kicks, but I knew I wasn’t ready,” he said. “This past season, sure it wasn't the season I wanted, but there's so many things that I can learn. And I think I'm in the best head space I've ever been. I'm really excited to attack this season. I want to be the best in the country and I'm putting the work.”