KJ Adams, Cam Martin report for Summer workouts, share personal goals

Monday marked the start of Summer workouts for Kansas men's basketball, with multiple returning and incoming Jayhawks reporting to campus this past weekend.

Returning sophomore KJ Adams and redshirt super senior Cam Martin met with the media on Monday afternoon to discuss starting things up again after recovering from the Jayhawks’ national title run and watching several of their teammates set their sights on the professional level.

Laying any transfer rumors to rest, Adams was quick to deny any question that he wouldn’t be wearing the crimson and blue next year. The sophomore’s resume markets himself strongly in the transfer portal following the 2021-2022 season.

But even so, Adams tweeted earlier in April that he was excited to chase another national championship with the Jayhawks.

“I was always gonna come back,” Adams said. “I was just letting people know that because there's a lot of worries I was going to transfer but my end goal is obviously to stay here as long as I can just to be better. So there's really no discussion of me leaving or anything like that.

Adams - who’d averaged 4.8 minutes and 1.0 point(s) per game in his freshman year - believes there’s a larger role for himself on the roster next season. The six-foot-seven forward showed flashes during his first season, even earning his first career start back in January vs. Iowa State.

The objective for Adams this Summer is to build confidence in his shot. The returning Jayhawk said he’s always had the all-clear in high school to pop shots, but that college ball demands a different level of control.

“I think we'll see what happens,” Adams said. “I think whatever the team needs me to be, I'll be. But it really depends on my jumper and how that evolves this Summer. I think that's really the deciding point (for) where I'm gonna be for next year.”

“It’s a little different when you come (to Kansas) and there’s a lot of guys that shoot great, not just good,” Adams added. “So it’s a mental thing and (getting) more reps kind-of-thing.”