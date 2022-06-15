KJ Adams looking forward to increased role next season
Coming out of Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, KJ Adams, Jr., the 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward, signed with Kansas over serious interest from the likes of Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Georgetown...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news