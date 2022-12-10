Kansas forward KJ Adams Jr. is becoming something of a pillar for the KU offense, setting a new career-high in scoring (19) in Saturday’s 95-67 win in Columbia. Missouri couldn’t provide an answer to a hot start from Adams, dropping 15 first-half points to break his week-old 11-point performance vs. Seton Hall.

Scoring five of Kansas’ first 12 points, Adams finished the game shooting 8 of 12 (67%) through 28 minutes. The sophomore chipped in four rebounds, three assists, and a season-high five steals on the way toward the Jayhawks’ 176th all-time win over the Tigers.

Adams, an Austin, Texas native, had no prior prejudice against Missouri ahead of Saturday’s game. He’d logged a single basket through six minutes of last year’s 102-65 victory over KU’s bordering rivals. But walking into Mizzou Arena for the first time, Adams got his first real taste of the storied rivalry that Kansas defends 176-95 in all-time meetings.

“It was a great environment to play in,” Adams said. “I think it gets us jacked up to play, especially when you have a great place like Allen Fieldhouse you have to play for. Then, you get in a good environment like this, it gets you hyped up to play. It set a tone for us in the first (half) and we like to play in games like that.”

Kansas, on its way to a season-high 95 points, outscored Missouri 50-33 heading into halftime and never let the Tigers come back within more than 15 the rest of the way.

Adams, who notched 15 of the Jayhawks’ 26 first-half points in the paint, credited Columbia native and teammate Dajuan Harris with playing at a high level and exposing holes within Missouri’s coverage inside. Harris posted a game-high nine assists, adding six points of his own.

“When you have a great passer like Dajuan, a guy who can make great reads like that, it makes my game a lot easier,” Adams said. “I knew they pressured up top, so it leads to a lot of distractions. I knew I’d be able to good in the pick-in-pop area.”