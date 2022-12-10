KJ Adams sets tone vs. Missouri, Kevin McCullar drops season-high 21 points
Kansas forward KJ Adams Jr. is becoming something of a pillar for the KU offense, setting a new career-high in scoring (19) in Saturday’s 95-67 win in Columbia. Missouri couldn’t provide an answer to a hot start from Adams, dropping 15 first-half points to break his week-old 11-point performance vs. Seton Hall.
Scoring five of Kansas’ first 12 points, Adams finished the game shooting 8 of 12 (67%) through 28 minutes. The sophomore chipped in four rebounds, three assists, and a season-high five steals on the way toward the Jayhawks’ 176th all-time win over the Tigers.
Adams, an Austin, Texas native, had no prior prejudice against Missouri ahead of Saturday’s game. He’d logged a single basket through six minutes of last year’s 102-65 victory over KU’s bordering rivals. But walking into Mizzou Arena for the first time, Adams got his first real taste of the storied rivalry that Kansas defends 176-95 in all-time meetings.
“It was a great environment to play in,” Adams said. “I think it gets us jacked up to play, especially when you have a great place like Allen Fieldhouse you have to play for. Then, you get in a good environment like this, it gets you hyped up to play. It set a tone for us in the first (half) and we like to play in games like that.”
Kansas, on its way to a season-high 95 points, outscored Missouri 50-33 heading into halftime and never let the Tigers come back within more than 15 the rest of the way.
Adams, who notched 15 of the Jayhawks’ 26 first-half points in the paint, credited Columbia native and teammate Dajuan Harris with playing at a high level and exposing holes within Missouri’s coverage inside. Harris posted a game-high nine assists, adding six points of his own.
“When you have a great passer like Dajuan, a guy who can make great reads like that, it makes my game a lot easier,” Adams said. “I knew they pressured up top, so it leads to a lot of distractions. I knew I’d be able to good in the pick-in-pop area.”
Kevin McCullar records season-high scoring effort
Like a new pair of shoes, it was only a matter of time before Kevin McCullar settled into the KU offense. McCullar, who dropped 17 vs. Seton Hall, guided the Jayhawks with a season-high 21 points and finished with multiple 3s on the stat sheet for a consecutive game.
McCullar went into the locker room with seven points and doubled that number in the second half, shooting 8 of 12 and a perfect 3 of 3 from the stripe. The Texas Tech transfer said Kansas coach Bill Self knew the group could come out of the break with an even bigger splash.
Kansas opened the second half with nine consecutive points.
“(Self) told us at halftime, ‘it’s 0-0 when you come out of here,’” McCullar said. “We came out and just moved the ball like we’d been doing and ended up having a good run that was huge for us to get us started.”
Also making his first trip to Columbia, McCullar said Saturday’s energy in the border war may have been the most intense he’s experienced.
“This one’s up there,” McCullar said. “It might be number one. Walking in the area for stretches and stuff, it was electric from the jump. I enjoy these games and it brings the best out of us.”