“I think the Big 12 has helped me stay humble with everything because every game is a battle,” Adams said. “It’s really hard to be comfortable playing in the Big 12 because everybody’s good and you can’t have a night where you’re not as energized as the other opponent.”

Physical gameplay and a knack for finding the basket have allowed Adams to emerge toward the upper section of the KU scoring column. Through three Big 12 wins – Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and West Virginia – Adams said he’s learning how to keep his composure on the floor.

Adams, averaging 9.7 points through 26.2 minutes per game, has defined himself as Kansas' starting five-man as the conference slate heats up. The Austin, Texas, native has scored in double figures through eight consecutive games, posting 14 points in Kansas' 76-62 win at West Virginia last Saturday.

Kansas forward KJ Adams Jr. met with reporters on Monday to discuss his continued success at the five spot ahead of another Big 12 battle on Tuesday when Oklahoma (10-5, 1-2 Big 12) comes to Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) landed at No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

Adams expected to take on a more integrated role during his sophomore season but didn’t anticipate his current one. He emphasized the importance of offensive rebounds on Monday, explaining that protecting the rim is going to be the biggest key to keeping up with some of the Big 12’s most talented bigs.

And Adams will have one of those tough tests on Tuesday, going head-to-head with well-sized Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves. Groves averages 7.2 rebounds per game and currently leads the Sooners this season with 108 combined rebounds.

“I think that’s an upside of having me as the five-man because I’m a little quicker,” Adams said regarding his advantage on the block."

Kansas coach Bill Self said on Monday that he practiced Adams primarily at the perimeter until November. Self said the move came after he realized there was a glaring shortcoming in cleaning up the glass.

“I kept telling our big guys if somebody doesn’t start rebounding and defending the way we want and those sorts of things, I’m going to move KJ to the five, and that eliminates a lot of opportunities for folks,” Self said.

Self continued addressing the shift of Adams toward the five:

“Although the other guys have been fine, they haven’t been as good as KJ. And so, in that regard, not close. There’s not one player on our team that couldn’t say 'Coach didn’t tell us this was going to happen if we don’t maybe step up and do the things necessary.' Because if your five-man isn’t a great defensive rebounder, not a great rim protector, not a great ball screen defender, then why wouldn’t you just play KJ? That’s kind of what has transpired.”

Adams currently averages 4.4 rebounds per game. His best performance on the glass this season came against Omaha (9) on Nov. 7. Ahead of Oklahoma, Adams also enters the matchup fresh off his best night from the free-point stripe shooting 6 of 8 against the Mountaineers.

In part to Adams’ success has been the chemistry built up during the past pair of tests in Lubbock and Morgantown.

“These last couple weeks we’ve been bonding because of all these long road trips,” Adams said. “We’re with each other 24/7. I think we’re just clicking as a team and just ready for each game and having fun while we’re with each other.”

Returning home after a two-game road stretch, Kansas hosts the Sooners in Lawrence with tipoff slated for 8 p.m. on ESPN 2.