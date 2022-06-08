KJ Adams talks Summer scrimmage, breaks down newcomers and more

Kansas sophomore KJ Adams couldn’t resist the high-fives and fist-bumps from campers following a 30-minute team scrimmage Wednesday at Bill Self’s annual basketball camp.

And it was for good reason. Adams was arguably one of the most exciting acts of the afternoon, dropping 16 points for the blue team, including a couple of eye-widening dunks.

Getting a final look from his teammate and returning junior Joseph Yesufu, one last dunk from Adams handed his team scrimmage bragging rights. Adams said he wasn’t even aware he’d made the winning basket until after it happened.

“I didn't know the dunk was for the game,” Adams said with a smile. “When it got to the 1:30 mark, Joe and I had to lock in for a little bit to try and get the win because we don't like to lose and hear (about) it in the locker room.”

But Adams was quick to highlight Yesufu’s game-high 30 points, including six three-point baskets. He said former Drake Bulldog still has a lot to show here in Lawrence.

“Joe’s always in that mood,” Adams said with a smile. “We didn’t really see it last year because we didn’t really have an opportunity, but (Yesufu)’s a good player and I expect big things for him in the coming years.”

The scrimmage also featured returners Dajuan Harris, Zach Clemence, Joseph Yesufu, Kyle Cuffe Jr., Michael Jankovich, Dillon Wilhite, and Charlie McCarthy, along with incoming freshmen Gradey Dick, Ernest Udeh Jr., and MJ Rice.

Returners Clemence (19), Harris (11), and Cuffe (11) each showed flashes, emerging as the new conversation-starters within the offense.

“(The scrimmage) was a little organized chaos,” Adam said. “Just trying to give the campers a little glimmer of what’s happening right now. It’s pretty fun to just kick back with the guys that just got here.”

The trio of McDonald’s All-American freshmen, Udeh, Rice, and Dick, each posted double-digits in the scrimmage, with Udeh and Rice showcasing their physicality inside and Dick lighting up the three-point line twice.

Adams shared his initial impressions of all three, and what they bring to the table at Kansas.

“(MJ) got here at 4 a.m., laced up his sneakers was hooping today,” Adams said. “I expect big things for him, especially being an All-American there’s a target on (his) back, but he’s handling it well. His confidence level is high, so it gives him a lot of time to hit the shots that he did today.”

“Ernest had a lot of energy,” he added. “He’s ready to be here and I think he brought a lot of energy to get rebounds, get some pushback. I like that. (And) Gradey’s a smooth-kill guy, he never really gets too high or too low. His game is going to upgrade to the next level here.”