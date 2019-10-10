News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-10 08:05:03 -0500') }} basketball Edit

KK Robinson talks about visit to Kansas

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

KK Robinson, the 6-foot-0, 170-pound point guard from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., is one of the most highly coveted floor generals in the 2020 class. Robinson, the No. 80 ranked playe...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}