Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has once again had early success to start the season with the offensive production. Eight different players score a touchdown and they are tops in the nation in third down conversion percentage. They will have their toughest challenge yet when they take on No.3 Texas on Saturday, but he does not want the Jayhawks to change who they are.



Standard won’t change because of opponent

Throughout the early part of the season, the Jayhawks have gone up against some physical front sevens, and the Longhorns look to be no different. Even though the physicality of Texas is set to present challenges, Kotelnicki hopes that there won’t be any changes in what they bring to the table in terms of their own physicality. "We don't want to be in a situation as a program where we feel like we're playing up or down to an opponent and we want to play to our standard all the time,” Kotelnicki said. “We want to make sure that our standard physicality is being met no matter who we're playing. So it's not so much about maybe rising or getting up for this opponent because we should be doing it all the time.” Texas currently ranks No.18 in the nation in run defense, giving up just 87.2 yards per game on the ground. They also allow just 2.7 yards per carry. Kotelnicki is confident in his offensive line’s ability and says that they need to be the standard. “Your offensive line is an indicator of your whole program and organization,” Kotelnicki said. “The kind of people that they are, the way they play the game, how physical they are, the intention, their work ethic. It's a great indicator of what your program is.”

Kotelnicki could continue to call Daniels number more in the run game

Daniels rushing numbers could continue to increase

When the Jayhawks started the year with Jalon Daniels on the sidelines for the opening game against Missouri State with back tightness, it was clear that the Jayhawks wanted to keep him as healthy as they could going into conference play. In the match up against Nevada, Daniels was sacked twice as he rushed just seven times with a long of eight yards. Lance Leipold stated that they were trying to keep him from taking very many hits during the trip to Reno, and that he was asked to do more in the run game versus BYU. In that game, he converted on third down with a run twice, and had a long of 17 yards. His rushing numbers are starting to look more similar to how he started the year last year. “It's a big part of who we are and what we want to be able to do,” Kotelnicki said of Daniels’ rushing ability. “We want to be stressful. That's a huge part of being stressful. His element, his athleticism. To be able to keep the football and get big plays and set up big plays is a huge deal.” When Daniels is able to make plays in the run game, it gives opposing defenses one more thing to worry about, which Kotelnicki loves. Now, defenses have to keep their head on a swivel with the extra threat that now is in full swing. “I've said here before about the importance of making everybody respect all of our players on the field as ball carriers right, or to cover them,” Kotelnicki said. “The looks that we got in that game for him, particularly to keep the ball a couple of times and created some distortion and some matchup issues for people on defense.”

Kotelnicki hopes road experience pays off for Texas atmosphere