Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki was critical of his team’s focus on ball security as he spoke with the media ahead of Saturday’s match up with BYU. He also talked about the upcoming opponent, comparing their physicality to Illinois.



Bad ball security is a lack of focus

The Kansas offense has fumbled five times this year, losing three of them. This stat comes directly after a year in which the team fumbled 21 times while losing 11. They were ranked No.100 in FBS in fumbles per game with 1.6 per game. So far, the Jayhawks are on pace to reach that mark, and Kotelnicki is hoping that his skill position players can lock in. “Just lack of focus,” Kotelnicki said. “Right? Obviously we're not training it enough. We train it a lot, but we have to train it more. So that's what it would be. Because in moments like that, you're going to sink to a level. You're training what your habits are when there's an open field, but when guys are lowering their pads and putting their helmet and shoulder on your forearm, that's when they're coming out. That's been every one of them.” Throughout fall camp, the Jayhawks were doing ball security drills nearly every day, but so far it has not been going well. While it can be tough for teams to simulate live situations in practice during the middle of the season, there are ways Kotelnicki is looking to help his offense secure the ball. “Yeah, we go back and emphasize it more again,” Kotelnicki said. “We did it again today to address it and point it out and emphasize the hell out of it. That's what you do. Right. Make sure that they're physical in practice and that they're getting fed it up correctly and people are trying to get the ball out during practice.”

Kotelnicki said they will do more in practice when it comes to ball security

Kotelnicki impressed with BYU front four

So far this season, BYU is holding opponents just under 100 rushing yards per game. Kotelnicki is impressed with their front seven. “The box is as good as we're going to face and play, so we're excited for that challenge up front with them,” Kotelnicki said. While impressed with the group as a whole, defensive end Tyler Batty sticks out the most to Kotelnicki. Last week against Arkansas the junior forced a fumble and recorded 1.5 sacks as part of his nine tackle performance. “He's a really elite rusher and an elite defensive end,” Kotelnicki said. “We haven't faced one like that off the edge,” Kotelnicki knows that the key to stopping a force like Batty is making sure that everyone is on the same page. He also said that there were some Big 12 defensive ends last year that were similar “When you talk about trying to neutralize a really good impact player in the line of scrimmage, there's a lot of things that you have to be able to do right as an offense,” Kotelnicki said. “We have experience doing that. And you have to go back and revisit some of the things necessary to make sure that you minimize their disruption in the game.”



Kotelnicki wants to dictate the style of offense they run