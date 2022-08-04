Kotelnicki said players are teaching other, offense built to be diverse
When Andy Kotelnicki met with the media there was one word he used more than any other.
Competition.
That is one of the biggest differences from last year with several positions and it goes deeper at many of them.
“Going back to the competition piece, one of the things that we're trying to do here is definitely not have anyone in our program start by default,” Kotelnicki said. “Does that make sense? We don't want anyone in our program just to play because they're here and they're the last one here. So, we always want to have competition.”
He started to see some of that change in spring. He wants competition at every position.
“I alluded to this in the spring when someone asked a question about the quarterbacks, when you have competition in that room and when you see that there's the two people are competing in a healthy way to perform that trickles into all the positions in the football team, in all three phases,” he said.
Players know the system, can coach each other
One of the biggest changes Kotelnicki said that happened over time is the players learning the system. There are still new players going through fall camp for the first time, but the veterans can help them out more as opposed to last year when everyone was learning.
“The advantage that we would have coming into a program again, to reference where we were a year ago, is we had 110 people who had no idea what was going on,” he said. “Now we have a handful of new players on really all phases of the game. We’ve got 90% of them that know how we've practiced. They know how we do things. And then when programs really grow and take off, and when kids really have an understanding of football, it's when pure teaching starts to occur.”
The Jayhawks offensive coordinator gave an example how that works.
“Let's say Lawrence Arnold can grab a young brand-new receiver in the program and say, ‘Hey, here's how we run this route,’” he said. “That is way more meaningful than when I say it to him. Because I probably already said it to him. And then a guy like Lawrence said it to him on the practice field, after he made the mistake, you know what I mean? So, all the new guys that have joined our program are going to benefit a lot from having 90% of the players come back and knowing how we do things.”
Offense is designed to be multiple, and use various personnel groups
Looking down the roster it does not take long to see a lot of quality players at running back and tight end. The running back room was strengthened in the offseason with the addition of Sevion Morrison and Ky Thomas.
They joined Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw to build a deep group. The same goes for tight end where six players are on scholarship and fighting for a spot on the depth chart.
The KU offense is designed to change their looks and add more personnel groups to fit their strengths.
“I like to believe that we're multiple enough schematically that whatever package or play type needs to grow, we've already run it,” Kotelnicki said. “I'll just use some personnel examples. One year when I was coordinating, we had incredible receiver depth. Well, we can put those players on the field at the same time. There's nothing that says you have to have a tight end and a running back out there, so put them all on the field together and do things that we've already taught them to do and that we know that they're capable of doing.”
That is something Kotelnicki likes to play with and see what schemes he can draw up to fit his talent based on what the offense needs in certain situations.
“It’s actually pretty fun, it's literally like putting a little puzzle together,” he said. “And then you go out there, but to understand someone's capabilities and understand the limitations you need reps. That's kind of where we're going right now. We're excited about all the new guys, we're excited about the running back room, for sure.
“We're still pushing to see what they're capable of and what their limitations are. Because if their capabilities are incredibly high that's when you get to, he's got four running backs out there at the same time. Do it, what the heck, as long as the box doesn't change for the offensive line and the quarterback.”