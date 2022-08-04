Kotelnicki said players are teaching other, offense built to be diverse

When Andy Kotelnicki met with the media there was one word he used more than any other. Competition. That is one of the biggest differences from last year with several positions and it goes deeper at many of them. “Going back to the competition piece, one of the things that we're trying to do here is definitely not have anyone in our program start by default,” Kotelnicki said. “Does that make sense? We don't want anyone in our program just to play because they're here and they're the last one here. So, we always want to have competition.” He started to see some of that change in spring. He wants competition at every position. “I alluded to this in the spring when someone asked a question about the quarterbacks, when you have competition in that room and when you see that there's the two people are competing in a healthy way to perform that trickles into all the positions in the football team, in all three phases,” he said.

Kotelnicki said they want competition so players are not starting by default

Players know the system, can coach each other

One of the biggest changes Kotelnicki said that happened over time is the players learning the system. There are still new players going through fall camp for the first time, but the veterans can help them out more as opposed to last year when everyone was learning. “The advantage that we would have coming into a program again, to reference where we were a year ago, is we had 110 people who had no idea what was going on,” he said. “Now we have a handful of new players on really all phases of the game. We’ve got 90% of them that know how we've practiced. They know how we do things. And then when programs really grow and take off, and when kids really have an understanding of football, it's when pure teaching starts to occur.” The Jayhawks offensive coordinator gave an example how that works. “Let's say Lawrence Arnold can grab a young brand-new receiver in the program and say, ‘Hey, here's how we run this route,’” he said. “That is way more meaningful than when I say it to him. Because I probably already said it to him. And then a guy like Lawrence said it to him on the practice field, after he made the mistake, you know what I mean? So, all the new guys that have joined our program are going to benefit a lot from having 90% of the players come back and knowing how we do things.”

Offense is designed to be multiple, and use various personnel groups