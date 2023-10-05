Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki was thrown a curveball just moments before Kansas was set to take on Texas last Saturday when it was determined that quarterback Jalon Daniels would be unable to play. He talked about that experience, and how the preparation has gone this week while preparing for a few possibilities.

Kotelnicki had new experience finding about Daniels before kickoff

The quarterback situation was something that Kotelnicki had never dealt with before. In fact, no one had really dealt with anything similar. Kotelnicki was complimentary of the way Jason Bean adjusted. “It's a unique situation, but you don't want to make excuses because you want to be ready for every situation,” Kotelnicki said. “And credit to Jason goes out there, and I know he wants to play better.” Even though Bean took the field to start the game, the training staff trying to get Daniels ready. That never did come to fruition, and it was not something that Kotelnicki was thinking about. “This is sometimes the hard part about the game is if you lose a player, you have to move on with what you have, and you have to plan and execute accordingly,” Kotelnicki said. “And if you spend too much time thinking about if's and but's right, you're not present. Your head's not where your feet are in the moment. We needed to make sure that we’re doing what was necessary with the players that we had that were available.” Even through the improbable situation, Kotelnicki still has a lot of trust in the way the process is going, and is ready if something like this were to ever happen again. “I think I've talked about in here about how experience being the greatest teacher, I've been through that now,” Kotelnicki said. “If something like that happens again, you just make sure that you respond appropriately. I don't know that we alter, we're not going to change how we do things. We do things the right way. We do things because it's been time tested and we'll evolve and we grow.”



Kotelnicki said they can learn from the game against Texas making quick adjustment at QB

Preparation should not change

Kotelnicki offered a unique perspective last week as the Jayhawks got ready for Texas. While getting ready for the Longhorns, he was saying that the level of focus and effort does not need to change based on the opponent if you are doing things the right way. With a lot of roles shifting at this point in the season, he said the same thing about stepping into bigger roles. “You don't all of a sudden, your role changes and all of a sudden go, ‘oh, I'm going to try harder now,’” Kotelnicki said. “And he's [Bean] not doing that. Nobody's done that. Okay. So I'm really pleased with our whole organization and how we're very focused on that process, and you can't negotiate it. And so if you have to raise up to play a team like Texas or raise up because your role changed, you weren't doing it correctly the first way.” Kotelnicki says that head coach Lance Leipold believes heavily in that philosophy, and has preached it to the coaching staff. Saying that if some day they want to be head coaches, they should be preparing like head coaches even as assistants. The philosophy being echoed in the coaches offices helps preach it to the locker room. “If you're a backup center and you want to be the starting center, are you preparing like you're the starting center? We want all of our players to be able to operate that way,” Kotelnicki said.

Thoughts on the UCF defense