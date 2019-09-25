The Kansas staff hosted two visitors from Booker T Washington in Oklahoma for the West Virginia game. One player the staff was glad to see again and the other they hope to see more in the next year.

Both Krishawn Brown and Keuan Parker are teammates at Booker T. Washington and drove to the game together.

Brown gave the Jayhawks his commitment in late June. This was his first trip back to Kansas since he took a visit the weekend of June 20.

“It was amazing being back at KU and I was fired up to finally see a home game,” he said. “It was good to see the coaches again.”

It was the first game Brown watched in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. He liked what he saw from the team and the fan support.

“Even though Kansas came up short it was a really good game,” he said. “I was impressed with how they played. The atmosphere was amazing, I loved the enthusiasm that the fans showed during the game.”