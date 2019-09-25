Krishawn Brown, Keuan Parker recap visit to Kansas
The Kansas staff hosted two visitors from Booker T Washington in Oklahoma for the West Virginia game. One player the staff was glad to see again and the other they hope to see more in the next year.
Both Krishawn Brown and Keuan Parker are teammates at Booker T. Washington and drove to the game together.
Brown gave the Jayhawks his commitment in late June. This was his first trip back to Kansas since he took a visit the weekend of June 20.
“It was amazing being back at KU and I was fired up to finally see a home game,” he said. “It was good to see the coaches again.”
It was the first game Brown watched in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. He liked what he saw from the team and the fan support.
“Even though Kansas came up short it was a really good game,” he said. “I was impressed with how they played. The atmosphere was amazing, I loved the enthusiasm that the fans showed during the game.”
After following the team and watching them live he has seen improvements this season.
“To me it seems like they are playing with more of a purpose, and they just look all around better as a team,” he said. “They also are playing much more physical than before.”
Parker already hold an offer from the Jayhawks. The cornerback in the 2021 class has a nice list with offers from Kansas, Oregon, Iowa State, Baylor, Arkansas and others.
It was his first trip to Lawrence to see the Kansas program up close and watch a game.
“The game was a great experience for me,” Parker said. “The atmosphere and fan base were phenomenal. There was good energy and it was electric throughout the entire game.”
Since Brown is already committed to the Jayhawks, he will do his part to get Parker back up to Lawrence.
“He was really into the game and I'm sure the next time I come up he will be with me again,” Brown said.