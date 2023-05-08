LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics and Legends, a global premium experiences company, have announced a comprehensive, long-term partnership focused on reimagining the fan experience as part of the expansive renovation of the iconic Allen Fieldhouse and the transformation of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Allen Fieldhouse, the premier venue in college basketball, will soon undergo a series of renovations that will include upgraded fan experience amenities and reimagined and expanded premium hospitality spaces. David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium is part of a transformational multi-use development project to create a north gateway entrance to the University of Kansas campus.

“In this critical moment of time for Kansas Athletics with significant projects in front of us, we are incredibly excited to work with Michael Behan and the talented Legends team,” said Jason Booker, KU’s Deputy Athletics Director for External Affairs and Revenue Generation. “We are thrilled at the level of innovation and expertise they will bring to our sales team and process. We are really looking forward to the Legends team impacting our overall fan experience in a positive manner.”

As part of the overarching agreement, Legends will work in partnership with Kansas Athletics to optimize revenue generation and curate experiences for all Jayhawk fans. With a data-driven approach, Legends will oversee premium product development, pricing, and sales as part of the projects, as well as manage overall premium seating, ticket sales, annual fund donations, marketing strategy, and business intelligence for all ticketed sporting events.

“Legends is proud to partner with Kansas Athletics to identify new ways to innovate and enhance the fan experience and optimize sustainable revenue streams as part of the University’s exciting and expansive plans for Allen Fieldhouse and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium,” said Michael Behan, Chief Operating Officer, Collegiate Partnerships, Legends.

Legends is the leader in advising university athletic departments on major transformational facility projects to enhance fan experiences and maximize initial capital and annual revenues. The company has partnered with Northwestern University, University of Notre Dame, University of Oklahoma, University of Southern California, University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of Utah, Villanova University, and San Diego State University, amongst others.

About Kansas Athletics

Kansas Athletics is a not for profit corporation which was organized in 1925 to foster development of intercollegiate athletics in conjunction with the educational activities of the University of Kansas. Kansas Athletics operates the varsity intercollegiate athletic programs (18 men’s and women’s intercollegiate teams) of the University of Kansas in facilities owned by the State of Kansas. A major comprehensive research and teaching university with an enrollment of approximately 27,000, the University provides outstanding excellence in education and research. Kansas Athletics is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

About Legends

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide – Global Planning, Global Sales, Global Partnerships, Hospitality, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions – offering clients and partners a 360-degree data and analytics fueled service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. Legends is the industry leader in designing, planning and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment.