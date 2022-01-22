KU assistant Norm Roberts breaks down Kansas State

No stranger to the Kansas/Kansas State rivalry, KU assistant coach Norm Roberts is well-educated on just how seriously the two programs approach the annual meeting(s).

Roberts filled in for Bill Self during Friday’s pregame presser ahead of the 296th Sunflower Showdown to share his thoughts on the Wildcats and what challenges lie in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon.

Kansas State is fresh off back-to-back wins over No. 18 Texas Tech and No. 23 Texas and has captured Roberts’ attention in Big 12 play.

“They’re playing as good as anybody in the league,” Roberts said. “Also understand the games that they lost were close games, they were in every single ballgame.”

“And they’re well-coached team, they always are,” he added. “They play aggressively. Defensively, they take you out of what you want to do, they press you out of what you want to do. And I think what’s really happening for them is their guards are playing lights out, putting (Markquis) Nowell at the point has helped them play a little bit faster.”

Looking to reduce the Wildcats time spent in the paint, Roberts said it’s critical to play tight and watch for patterns from the KSU offense.

“We’ve got to be able to keep them out of the lane,” Roberts said. “We can’t give them easy baskets, can’t give them straight-line drives. They’re very good at that, they play off their shot fake very well. But they’re also guys that have tendencies and you can’t let them play to their strengths.”