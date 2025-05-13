KU baseball prepares for West Virginia trip

Here are some comments from Fitzgerald and key things he touched on:





How focused are you guys on RPI right now and heading to West Virginia who leads the Big 12:

Just a great opportunity for us to climb. You know, you go on the road and play against a really good opponent, and RPI is really simple. It's 25% your winning percentage, 50% your opponents, 25% your opponent's opponents.

So when you play someone like West Virginia who has a really good record and they've played against teams that have really good record right now playing everyone in the Big 12, it's all opponents for the most part. A little bit of nuance in there with, you know, we didn't play Tech and Houston and Arizona, so that shifts it a little bit. But yeah, it gives us a great opportunity to climb. We're in a great spot with our RPI and it only gives us a chance to go up.





You have five walk off wins at home, is that a good thing by coming through in the clutch or not good because you shouldn't have been in those situations:

I told someone last night, I love the Lord, I love my wife, I love my kids, and I love walk-offs. I mean I absolutely love them and I think they're a great thing because I think you're going to play in one run games. If you're a Division 1 baseball team, you're going to play in one run games. And so everyone has those opportunities and it's just whether or not you take them. Now I maybe say it this way, at 39 wins with the weekend to go, five walk offs are amazing for a 14 win team. Five walk offs would be, you know, I guess fun.

I think shows a resiliency and more than anything I think it shows a joy of being in those moments.





How impressed have you been with Cooper Moore and how he's been able to go deep into games:

He's been amazing and not surprising because of the type of athlete he is. Every pitcher thinks they can hit here. Dom and Coop can't. I'd probably go in that order too. I'd probably hit Dom before Cooper. Coop be really upset that I said that. But they're both really good athletes and Cooper is so efficient. And I think when you can beat people with your fastball, your efficiency goes up exponentially. And Cooper's fastball is so good and teams know it's coming, but it's, you know, why they pay guys in the big leagues a lot of money to throw sinkers. And he keeps the ball on the ground, which with a really good defense, leads to efficient innings.