What a performance it was for Bill Self and No. 3 Kansas (15-2; 3-1) on Tuesday night. In defeating Oklahoma State (8-9; 0-4), 90-66 in Stillwater, Okla., the Jayhawks were led by Hunter Dickinson (21), Kevin McCullar, Jr. (18), KJ Adams, Jr. (16), Johnny Furphy (15), and Dajuan Harris, Jr. (11).

