KU coaches hosted talented defensive backs at Junior Day

When the Kansas coaches hosted their junior day last week the defensive backfield was well-represented with multiple prospects. Kanijal Thomas, Donovan McIntosh, and Jalyn Stanford were the corners and safeties who made the trip to Lawrence and spoke with us about the event. Thomas, a safety from Del City (OK), liked what he saw in the Kansas facilities and one specific jersey color stood out to him. One thing that caught his attention is the medical equipment inside the Anderson Family Complex that allows them to be treated on site. “Well, the weight room and how their main focus is to develop the player and how we don’t really have to leave to get medical attention,” Thomas said. “And I like the blue color way of the jersey. My guy Coach JP aka coach Peterson and the way they made me and my family feel welcome.” A common them among visitors has been the interaction they get from meeting Matt Gildersleeve and his strength staff.

McIntosh said the junior day visit was impressive

McIntosh, a corner from St. Mary’s High (MO), had the shortest drive to campus and he liked the energy he saw from the Kansas fan base at the basketball game. “The KU fans proved to be diehard fans no matter what,” McIntosh said. “The strength and conditioning coaches were awesome at providing a glance at how KU provides student-athletes with the latest technology in the weight room.” The KU fans also was something mentioned by Stanford, a safety from Jenks (OK). “I really liked how the coaches welcomed me and my family,” Stanford said. “I genuinely feel like they care more about the person then the player. I also liked the atmosphere of KU and their fam base that they have.” McIntosh was impressed with the program after his first visit to Kansas. “The overall visit was very impressive,” he said. “I was able to see a lot more of the football facility and campus during this visit. What stood out for me the most was the family atmosphere. All of the coaches were extremely welcoming and offered great insight on what KU football is all about.” Stanford spent most of his time around Brian Borland the defensive coordinator and also coaches the safeties. He left with a good impression of the coaching staff.

Stanford spent a lot of of time with defensive coordinator Brian Borland