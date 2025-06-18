KU coaches won Robert Reddick from the start, and sold his mother

“I was talking to some of the players who are here from Indiana and just telling me it felt pretty much the same as being Indiana,” he said. “It felt like home. When I was down there for a couple days I could see what they were talking about.”

Over the last couple years, the staff has been building inroads in Indiana. Reddick becomes the fourth player to commit to Kansas and the second in the 2026 class. He talked with those players about their experience.

“They were fired up,” Reddick said. “We were over at coach’s house, and we had a pool party. We went in this little meeting room, and I committed. And then we went outside, and I announced it in front of everybody. Everybody was clapping, laughing with me, and congratulating me. It was a nice feeling.”

The three-star corner from Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis felt at home during his official visit and the coaching staff won over his mother.

The Kansas staff was looking to find one final defensive back to close out the summer recruiting and they did with Robert Reddick .

A future defensive teammate in Austin Alexander hosted Reddick.

“He was real cool,” Reddick said. “He's kind of like hanging out with myself. He's a little older version and it was really nice, like looking up to like another DB, seeing how he operates in the program.”

Brandon Shelby played a big role in gaining Reddick’s commitment. There were a lot of conversations, a trip to Indiana, and spending time with him on the official visit.

“It was really nice, and he made me feel welcome,” Reddick said. “Throughout the whole weekend it was me and two other recruits there and the whole coaching staff was involved in all the events were doing, all the dinners, all the lunches.”

Not only did they win Reddick over, but also his mother Sherrita. Over 500 miles separates Lawrence and Indianapolis, and she wanted to make sure Kansas was the right place. When the visit was over she was sold on the KU program.

“My mom, before the visit was like, okay for this to be a place that you want to go, they’re going to have to show me something,” Reddick said. “And over the course of the weekend, she was like, okay, I understand. I see all the stuff that's here. I see why you would want to be here. It's just like Indiana and it's like I can see you being here.”

For Reddick, he felt Kansas was going to be the place from the beginning. He said the coaching staff and Matt Gildersleeve won him over on the visit.

“I always kind of had a feeling like ever since they first recruited me,” Reddick said. “But what really won me over was the strength conditioning. The presentation that they had, like showing all of the science behind how they would develop me, how individualized my plan would be, and where I could be in a few months to a year. If I put in the work that I know I can, I feel like that's what I need to get to the level that I want to be.”