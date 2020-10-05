JayhawkSlant - KU commit Ben Easters adds more running to his game

Ben Easters senior season is off to a good start and he has added a new phase to his game. The Kansas commit has helped Brownsburg High rank among the top teams in Indiana.

And he’s doing it with an added element to his game.

“I've been able to run the ball some more this year than I have in the past and I focused on that in the off-season to be able to help my team in terms of the run game,” he said.

Easters didn’t want to go as far as saying he should be considered a dual-threat, but his running has helped his team. It was something he talked with his coach about in the off-season.

“My coach came up to me in the off-season and he was said, ‘one thing that we can do for our team to be really special is to have you be a little bit more of a dual threat if we add the ability to run in the mix.”