JayhawkSlant - KU commit Ben Easters adds more running to his game

KU commit Ben Easters adds more running to his game
Ben Easters senior season is off to a good start and he has added a new phase to his game. The Kansas commit has helped Brownsburg High rank among the top teams in Indiana.
And he’s doing it with an added element to his game.
“I've been able to run the ball some more this year than I have in the past and I focused on that in the off-season to be able to help my team in terms of the run game,” he said.
Easters didn’t want to go as far as saying he should be considered a dual-threat, but his running has helped his team. It was something he talked with his coach about in the off-season.
“My coach came up to me in the off-season and he was said, ‘one thing that we can do for our team to be really special is to have you be a little bit more of a dual threat if we add the ability to run in the mix.”
And Easters has responded. He’s already had some good gains on the ground including a long touchdown run.
“We never had designed QB runs,” he said. “It's a lot harder game play for me. And so, I focused on getting faster, getting-stronger this off season to be able to do that for my game.”
With Easter’s high school team playing a full schedule and the Jayhawks starting the season, he’s still been staying in touch with Brent Dearmon. Both are busy focusing on their own teams, but they make time to communicate.
“It's a little bit harder, because before know him and I, we could have Zoom calls together once a week and talk about their offense,” Easters said. Now, he's busy installing his game plans for the games coming up and I'm busy learning my install for the next week. We've been able to text back and forth a lot, just about how things are going.”
Easters was able to watch true freshman Jalon Daniels play in his first game on the road against Baylor.
“Jaylon’s a really special player,” Easters said. “It was really exciting to see him get the opportunity to start. He's an incredible quarterback and incredible athlete. I expect him to do really well and thrive under Coach Dearmon's offense.”
Brownsburg is currently 6-1 and ranked fifth in the state 6A polls. Easters is coming off a big game on Friday night against Zionsville accounting for five touchdowns.
“The game was awesome,” he said. “We’ve been running the ball really well the past few games, so they decided to load the box and stop the run and so we took advantage of man coverage they gave us and put up a lot of points through the air.”