JayhawkSlant - KU commit Deldrick Withers off to fast start

KU commit Deldrick Withers off to fast start
Deldrick Withers got off to a hot start this season and that immediately caught the attention of opposing offensive coordinators.
Withers, who committed to Kansas in April, has been getting used to facing more double teams these days.
“The season has been going great,” he said. “I had a pretty good start to the season with six sacks, three forced fumbles, a couple forced turnovers, and a couple tipped balls. So, it's been going good for me this year.”
And he’s learning what its like to get more attention from offensive linemen on the other side of the ball.
“I believe I had four sacks my first game and then next game I got double teamed,” he said. “It got harder that game. I'm really adjusting to it. It was hard that first game, because I wasn't really expecting it. But the more it happens, I'm adjusting to it, starting to make more plays because I'm realizing it's coming now."
Withers pointed to the off-season for his early success. He worked hard leading up to his senior year and that has paid off.
“My off-season conditioning is a big reason,” Withers said. “I lost a couple pounds and got my feet better, my agility and everything. So, it's been better for me and I worked on everything. I was wearing a weight vest and doing ladders. I worked with my dad in the backyard, working with my hands and everything, my foot work.”
Since the season started and things have been busier, he still stays in steady communication with the Kansas coaches. Offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon was the lead recruiter and handles the area for Withers.
“I've been pretty much staying in touch with everybody,” Withers said. “The most has still been with Coach Dearmon because he recruits out here in Arkansas. We just keep building a great relationship. Throughout my commitment, they've really stayed in touch with me a lot. They’re like family to me.”