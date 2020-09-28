JayhawkSlant - KU commit Deldrick Withers off to fast start

Deldrick Withers got off to a hot start this season and that immediately caught the attention of opposing offensive coordinators.

Withers, who committed to Kansas in April, has been getting used to facing more double teams these days.

“The season has been going great,” he said. “I had a pretty good start to the season with six sacks, three forced fumbles, a couple forced turnovers, and a couple tipped balls. So, it's been going good for me this year.”

And he’s learning what its like to get more attention from offensive linemen on the other side of the ball.

“I believe I had four sacks my first game and then next game I got double teamed,” he said. “It got harder that game. I'm really adjusting to it. It was hard that first game, because I wasn't really expecting it. But the more it happens, I'm adjusting to it, starting to make more plays because I'm realizing it's coming now."