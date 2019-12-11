KU commit Duece Mayberry ends career with a state title
There’s no better way Duece Mayberry could have ended his high school season. He helped Owasso High to another state title and capped off a great career.
“It feels great,” he said. “You know it couldn’t end any better way. I feel like I ended it in the best way you could end it. I'm really happy about that. I’m thankful for the coaches and I just feel like the season went perfect. There were no injuries, I was healthy, and it felt great.”
When Owasso was playing for the state title Mayberry had his family there watching and that included his brother, Kyle.
Kyle will be a senior cornerback for the Jayhawks, and he made the trip to watch his brother in his last game.
“He had a chance to come down and watch me,” Mayberry said. “He was really proud of me and he took pictures with me after the game. He came down from Kansas to watch me play my last high school game and I'm real thankful for that.”
Mayberry has made several trips to Kansas to watch Kyle play and is very familiar with the program. He has met several of the players and will get another chance this weekend when he takes his official visit.
Last week Kansas head coach Les Miles and cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson had an in-home visit with Mayberry and his family.
“The home visit went great,” Mayberry said. “We talked about the school and what I'm going to major in. We had a great talk between me and my parents.”
Miles is completing his first season as the Jayhawks head coach and Mayberry has heard good things from Kyle since he took over.
“He said the program changed a lot,” Duece said. “He really loves the difference of this program compared to the past program. He says Coach Les is bringing a winning mentality to Kansas.”
Mayberry said he will not sign until February but is committed to Kansas. It would give him and Kyle the chance to play on the same football team, which they have never done.
“It's a dream that a lot of athletes wish they could do,” he said. “I’m really blessed that I can have an opportunity to play with my big brother, being on the same field, having fun in college together. That's a great opportunity and I'm really happy about it.”