There’s no better way Duece Mayberry could have ended his high school season. He helped Owasso High to another state title and capped off a great career.

“It feels great,” he said. “You know it couldn’t end any better way. I feel like I ended it in the best way you could end it. I'm really happy about that. I’m thankful for the coaches and I just feel like the season went perfect. There were no injuries, I was healthy, and it felt great.”

When Owasso was playing for the state title Mayberry had his family there watching and that included his brother, Kyle.

Kyle will be a senior cornerback for the Jayhawks, and he made the trip to watch his brother in his last game.

“He had a chance to come down and watch me,” Mayberry said. “He was really proud of me and he took pictures with me after the game. He came down from Kansas to watch me play my last high school game and I'm real thankful for that.”