KU commit Jalon Peoples has a big opening game

Kansas commit Jalon Peoples opened his senior year in a big way picking off two passes for Cedar Hill. Peoples, who plays cornerback went into the year with a goal to reach double-digits in interceptions.

He told Jayhawk Slant that Rockwall kept testing him all night in their opening-season loss.

“It was great,” he said. “I had to go out there with the mentality to just kill, that's my main objective and be in every place. That guy was on my side and boom, I came up with two picks. I think I had good coverage and everything.

He continued: “They kept testing me all night. I told the quarterback, I said, you keep chasing me, then I'm going to get another pick, and then that's what I did. I just had to be on my A game, all day.”

Starting the season with two interceptions helps get Peoples off on a fast start to reaching his goal.

“I want to get 10 picks,” he said. “So, I practiced very hard on that. One of the main things that I practice is me just seeing the ball, tracking the ball, and everything. I worked on that a lot this summer and in practice, and so it showed up the first game.”