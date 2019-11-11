“I’ve had a lot of good catches,” he said. “I think my best grab this season was against Dallas Jesuit. It was a one-handed touchdown. That was probably my best grab of the season.”

Arnold caught a pass at the end of the game that pulled DeSoto within one at 28-27.

“It was a big game,” Arnold said. “It was a real competitive game. It was an offensive game, really, and I feel like that I needed to put the team on my back and carry the team.”

The Kansas commit knew he would have to come up big, in a key game.

In the biggest game of the year Lawrence Arnold turned in one his best performances. The wide receiver from DeSoto had seven catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-27 loss to Cedar Hill on Thursday night.

At 6-foot-4 and speed to go along with his frame, his ability caught the attention of Kansas wide receivers coach Emmett Jones a long time ago.

Jones developed a strong relationship with Arnold that eventually led him to picking the Jayhawks.

“We always talk and stay in touch,” Arnold said. “We talk almost every day. I just can't wait to come down there. Coach Jones said he's ready for me to get to Kansas. I talk to Coach Miles a lot. I really talk to a lot of other coaches there.”

Jones has known about Arnold since his middle school days. His daughter attended the same middle school as Arnold. He has stayed in constant contact with Arnold from the first day he was allowed to recruit him.

Arnold has been following the Jayhawks and talked with new offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon.

“I know that Coach Dearmon likes to throw it and put up a lot of points,” Arnold said. “He's a smart coach. He knows what he's doing. He knows how to run his offense. He is a good play-caller. I trust the process from the head coach to the offensive coordinator to my position coach.”

In four weeks Arnold will be signing with the Jayhawks. He might also be able to help recruit his teammate Armaj Adams to Lawrence.

Kansas recently offered Adams a scholarship and the left tackle said he plans to take a visit. Arnold would like to see Adams join him as a Jayhawk.

“He’s got a good work ethic,” Arnold said of Adams. “He comes to practice every day ready to work. I feel like it would be a real opportunity for him to be able to show his talent and be able to play for Coach Miles. I'm trying to get him. I want him to commit but I want him to go somewhere that he will love being there, too.”

Arnold has already taken his official visit to Kansas but said he plans to attend the home finale against Baylor.