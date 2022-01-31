KU continues local success with Kenrick Osei-Bonsu, Cole Rhoden

They have lived up to their expectations and have been adding quality players being recruited by other Power Five programs. In the last few days, they have picked up commitment from players on both sides of the state line.

The KU football staff has said from the day they arrived; the goal was to recruit players from the surrounding area. That meant building the program in different ways including the walk on program.

Osei-Bonsu played at Olathe North and was receiving interest from the area colleges. The Jayhawks used a group recruiting effort to secure his commitment.

“Definitely Coach Peterson and me had a good connection,” he said. “When he texted me, we instantly connected and talked well. He liked me, and I liked his coaching style. And that's definitely one thing. Coach Schoonover was also involved in there. I talked to him through this.

“I also talked to Coach Borland who gave me a good talk, came up to my school, and visited me too. They all definitely showed a lot of love towards me and a lot more love than the other colleges did.”

He took visits to Kansas, Kansas State, and Missouri. At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds he has the size to play in the defensive backfield and that attracted the attention from the Kansas coaches.

“They want me to play corner,” Onsei-Bonsu said. “They said that I'd probably get an advantage at corner for sure, with my kind of wingspan and height.

“They said they liked my footwork, and that I was aggressive. Speed wise, I'm good too. I can point the ball up easily now, kind of get up and go get the ball instead of just sitting there on my end. And I'm an attacking kind of guy, so they like that about me a lot too.”

Onsei-Bonsu said he wants to be a part of the building process with KU and has noticed they are going after a lot of local players.

“Yeah, that's kind of their plan right now, trying to rebuild with local players,” he said. “And I'd say that's kind of working pretty well, with the chemistry around here, with us Kansas players, we could easily build up something great in Kansas.

“And just to feel that family atmosphere was definitely a thing of beauty at least. And I just wanted to be a part of that, become a Jayhawk, and change what the program is now to what it should be.”