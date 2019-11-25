For No. 4/5 ranked Kansas (4-1), its quest to capture the 2019 Maui Jim Maui Invitational championship began in convincing fashion. In defeating Chaminade, 93-63, five players, Devon Dotson (19), Udoka Azubuike (15), Isaiah Moss (13), Ochai Agbaji (11), and David McCormack (10) scored in double-figures for the Jayhawks.



“Well, I don't think we played great, but I don't think we played poorly either,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “I thought Chaminade did a good job of getting after us and I think the game was much closer than the score at halftime. And we were able to get the ball inside to Dok in the second half which was certainly a bonus for us. But certainly, happy to advance and what an atmosphere for an opening round game like this.

“And the games have been obviously great so far. The game this afternoon was incredible. And we'll look forward to playing whoever we get because we know either one will be a tough opponent.”

In leading the way with a game-high 19 points, sophomore guard Devon Dotson, in 30 minutes of action, connected on 7-of-12 field goals, 3-of-7 shots from behind the arc and was perfect (2-of-2) from the free-throw line.

Against Chaminade, Dotson also pulled down five rebounds, dished out one assist, and was credited with one steal.

After sitting for much of the first half with two fouls, senior big man Udoka Azubuike exploded midway through the second half for Bill Self and Kansas. Azubuike, in just 18 minutes of game time, tallied 15 points, pulled down seven rebounds, and swatted one shot.

Offensively, Azubuike was 7-of-8 from the field and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line. In controlling the paint in the second half, Chaminade simply had no answer for Azubuike in the paint.

Kansas, which found itself down 5-0 to start the game, took its first lead of the game, 10-7, when Ochai Agbaji splashed in a three on a fast break. KU’s lead quickly blossomed to 20-7 following a jump shot by David McCormack and, by the time the first half buzzer sounded, Kansas took a 20-point lead, 47-27, into the halftime break.

Kansas, following intermission, led by as many as 35-points, and ended up cruising past Chaminade, 93-63. For Self and the Jayhawks, there was much to be encouraged about heading into the semifinal round on Tuesday night.

In scoring 11 points, sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji was 4-of-9 from the field, including 3-of-6 from downtown. Senior guard Isaiah Moss, in 19 minutes of action, connected on 5-of-7 shots from the field, including 3-of-4 from deep.

“Yeah, maybe,” said Self when asked if there was anything different for Ochai Agbaji tonight. “I thought he played fine. I actually thought he and Dot and Marcus were all pretty good in the first half. The second half, I don't think anybody got in any rhythm offensively like they were the first, like those three were the first half.

“And Dok got a little bit better second half. But Ochai is a good player and a good scorer. He made a three and that dunk he made in transition was pretty impressive too. Those plays obviously give you confidence and he seemed like to have a lot more tonight."



