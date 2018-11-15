Lost in the football season after a close loss to Kansas State and a coaching search is the fact the Jayhawks defense currently is ranked fourth in the Big 12 in total defense.

And the players didn’t even know it.

Sitting down with Daniel Wise the first question asked was “Did you know you guys are ranked fourth in the conference in defense?”

With a questionable look Wise responded, “we are?”

It has been something under the radar but the Kansas defense has shown big improvements over the last season.

When starting linebacker Keith Loneker was asked the same question he said, “that’s cool, I had no idea.”

Loneker and Wise along with several other players with experience have been one of the reasons for the improvement.

“Having veteran guys like Joe (Dineen) and Daniel they are players who know the ropes and mentoring is huge.” Loneker said. “Those guys understand the game and are able to help everybody.”

Wise carried out the same line as Loneker and admitted having players in the system who have been around the program for a while is a big factor. He also gave credit to defensive coordinator Clint Bowen.

“I would say senior leadership has a lot to do with it,” Wise said. “Having a lot of seniors plays a huge role and all of the experience coming back. Coach Bowen’s done a great job. He has been consistent with us and we have stayed consistent with him. He demands a lot.”

Being among the nation’s top defenses in creating turnovers has been another key in the Jayhawks success this year. That has helped them get off the field and shorten possessions.

“Point blank the most obvious reason is Coach Bowen,” Loneker said. “We focus so heavily on creating turnovers and it started right after last season. It went right into winter break focusing on turnovers. We were doing everything we could to learn to get turnovers. We even watched old NFL tapes and other film on what it takes to get turnovers.”