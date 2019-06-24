News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-24 09:12:22 -0500') }} basketball Edit

KU extended several scholarship offers on Sunday

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

On Sunday afternoon, Bill Self and his staff extended several new scholarship offers to prospects from different classes. JayhawkSlant.com is here to provide you reaction from both prospects.For th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}