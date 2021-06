Kansas has extended a scholarship offer to 2022 big man Ernest Udeh, Jr., from Dr. Phillips in Orlando, Fla. After making a name for himself during the spring AAU Circuit, Udeh, Jr., a four-star prospect, has landed a number of high-major scholarship offers.

However, this past weekend, Udeh, Jr., received his biggest scholarship offer to date.

