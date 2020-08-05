JayhawkSlant - KU extends scholarship offer to 2021 big man Sam Ayomide

Sam Ayomide, the 6-foot-11, 255-pound center from Phelps School in Malvern, Pa., is a player on the rise in the 2021 class.

In fact, Ayomide, the No. 143 ranked player in the 2021 class, was so impressive when Team Durant took the court against Boo Williams for a closed scrimmage in Hampton, Va., this past weekend, that Kansas, after viewing the film, extended a scholarship offer.

