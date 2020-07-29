JayhawkSlant - KU extends scholarship offer to Honolulu big man Sage Tolentino

The Kansas coaching staff has extended a scholarship offer to Sage Tolentino, the 7-foot-0 center from Maryknoll High School in Honolulu, Hawaii. Tolentino reported the news on his Instagram page earlier in the week.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Kansas. Thanks to coach (Bill Self) and coach (Kurtis) Townsend for believing in me. All glory to God!" Sage Tolentino wrote on Instagram.

Tolentino, who has a scholarship offer from Kansas, along with interest from Kentucky, Auburn, and others, averaged 13.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game during his sophomore year for state-champion Maryknoll High School.

For the very latest on Sage Tolentino, click here.