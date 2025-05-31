KU falls to NDSU, season ends after 0-2 Fayetteville regional

Fayetteville, Ark. – Kansas saw an impressive season come to an unceremonious end in Fayetteville, dropping its elimination game 4-3 to North Dakota State at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks had their chances to rebound from a slow start to extend their season, getting the tying run on base multiple times, but couldn’t manage the clutch swing.

“It’s frustrating,” Michael Brooks said postgame. “But, you know, we’ve all believed in each other all year. You know, we just needed that moment to click, and we just didn’t get it these last couple days.”

NDSU left-hander Danny Lachenmayer navigated the final 2.2 innings, coming up big in spots with runners on. The Jayhawks, who had managed comeback wins all year, were held scoreless from the seventh inning on to see their season come to a close. Kansas finished the year with a 43-17 record, setting program records along the way.

“I’m super proud of where we’ve come,” Dan Fitzgerald said. “Obviously, I’d like to change the outcome of last night and today, but super proud of these guys and yeah, could not be more excited about where we’re headed and the groundwork and foundation that’s been laid.”

Kansas came out of the gates sleepy, allowing North Dakota State to take an early lead. After Logan Knight retired the Jayhawks in order on 10 pitches in the first, Cooper Moore looked to be answering after striking out the first two Bison.

However, he walked Davis Hamilton, which Sam Canton followed with a double. Hamilton was able to score from first after Jackson Hauge had trouble with the ball at the wall. The sloppy play would continue, as Colton Becker singled home the Bison’s second run and advanced to second on a missed cutoff throw, prompting an infield meeting from Dan Fitzgerald. Ian Francis would get the Jayhawks out of the inning, catching Becker trying to steal third.