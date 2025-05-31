KU falls to NDSU, season ends after 0-2 Fayetteville regional

Fayetteville, Ark. – Kansas saw an impressive season come to an unceremonious end in Fayetteville, dropping its elimination game 4-3 to North Dakota State at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks had their chances to rebound from a slow start to extend their season, getting the tying run on base multiple times, but couldn’t manage the clutch swing.
“It’s frustrating,” Michael Brooks said postgame. “But, you know, we’ve all believed in each other all year. You know, we just needed that moment to click, and we just didn’t get it these last couple days.”
NDSU left-hander Danny Lachenmayer navigated the final 2.2 innings, coming up big in spots with runners on. The Jayhawks, who had managed comeback wins all year, were held scoreless from the seventh inning on to see their season come to a close. Kansas finished the year with a 43-17 record, setting program records along the way.
“I’m super proud of where we’ve come,” Dan Fitzgerald said. “Obviously, I’d like to change the outcome of last night and today, but super proud of these guys and yeah, could not be more excited about where we’re headed and the groundwork and foundation that’s been laid.”
Kansas came out of the gates sleepy, allowing North Dakota State to take an early lead. After Logan Knight retired the Jayhawks in order on 10 pitches in the first, Cooper Moore looked to be answering after striking out the first two Bison.
However, he walked Davis Hamilton, which Sam Canton followed with a double. Hamilton was able to score from first after Jackson Hauge had trouble with the ball at the wall. The sloppy play would continue, as Colton Becker singled home the Bison’s second run and advanced to second on a missed cutoff throw, prompting an infield meeting from Dan Fitzgerald. Ian Francis would get the Jayhawks out of the inning, catching Becker trying to steal third.
Kansas managed just one base runner through the first three innings, which was promptly erased on a double play. Knight faced the minimum through three, but the Jayhawks capitalized on an error to tie the game in the fourth.
Ballinger led off the inning with what should have been a roll-over groundout, but Alex Urlaub couldn’t come up with it, allowing Ballinger to reach second. Jackson Hauge tied the game at 2-2 by crushing a hanging breaking ball 455 feet over the left-field fence.
Moore had rebounded well in the second and third but faced trouble again in the fourth. The Bison manufactured a run with a leadoff single, a sacrifice bunt, advancement on a wild pitch, and an RBI single from Blake Timmons.
North Dakota State extended its lead to 4-2 in the fifth with a nice display of two-out hitting from Evan Gustafson. Moore was one strike away from getting out of the inning, but Gustafson doubled home a run to the right-center gap.
Kansas got the run right back in the top of the sixth. Brady Counsell legged out a fielder’s choice before advancing to second on a wild pitch. Michael Brooks was hit by a pitch, then Tommy Barth singled home Counsell to make it a 4-3 game. The Jayhawks had a chance to add on, but Sawyer Smith left two runners stranded after striking out.
Alex Breckheimer entered in the sixth and tossed a scoreless inning. North Dakota State turned to its best bullpen arm, Danny Lachenmayer, after Ballinger was due up with a runner on. Lachenmayer won the left-on-left matchup with Ballinger, then struck out Dariel Osoria to leave the runner stranded in the top of the seventh.
Smith came to the plate with the tying run on second once again in the eighth. Barth won an eight-pitch walk to extend the inning and put runners on first and second with two outs, but Lachenmayer got Smith to roll over to second to spell the threat.
NDSU looked to be on the verge of scoring an all-important insurance run, loading the bases with one out. However, Breckheimer kept Kansas at a one-run deficit, inducing an infield pop-up and groundout to get out of the inning with no damage.
Kansas was retired in order in the bottom of the ninth to see its season come to an end.