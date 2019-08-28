“What Les has done and the way he recruits, he does have a method to his madness, and we see a somewhat quirky Les Miles, and he has fun with people,” Long said. “But there is a method to him, and he has a recruiting method that is working.”

Long was a guest on Soren Petro’s show Wednesday afternoon in the studio at Sports Radio 810. He was asked if the cycle has been broken. The KU AD said there is still work to do, but the way Miles and his staff is recruiting has them on the right track.

Long took the first steps toward that goal when he hired Les Miles. Since then they have beefed up a support staff for Miles and now have an infrastructure that is in line with other schools in the Big 12.

When Jeff Long took the job at Kansas, he referred to breaking the cycle during his introductory press conference. He was talking about the cycle of losing football.

The Jayhawks have the most verbal commitments of all Power Five teams and are holding strong inside the Top 30 national recruiting rankings.

Long believes they also have more to tools to use in the recruiting game.

“We've got a really efficient operation now at Kansas,” Long said. “Our stadium, our Anderson Football Complex, our outdoor fields, our indoor facility now. We've got something to sell, along with a fantastic University of Kansas. So, you put somebody like Les Miles in place, people are going to look, and then we can show them. Before, they wouldn't even look at what we had.

“We've got something to sell here, and all of that breaking the cycle is putting the resources to a program that was a resource starved for the last decade.”

The administration has upped their game giving the coaches what they need to attract recruits. Miles and his staff are off to a fast start in the 2020 class.

With kickoff just days away Long hopes the Kansas fans can become part of the solution that breaks the cycle.

“Fans want to see something, and I get that,” Long said. “But what I tell them is, ‘’look, if you want to help us, if you care about Kansas football, you're going to come to that stadium because Les Miles is getting us in on a much higher level of recruit.’

“I think our fans are going to see a totally different atmosphere when they come to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, or The Booth, as our students love to call it. I've kind of adopted as well.”