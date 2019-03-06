Matter of fact it might just be the most impressive feat that has happened in college sports in many of our lifetimes. It is a streak that very likely will never be broken as long we watch college basketball or any college sport for that matter.

It shouldn’t be a negative. It is a positive. Most college sports fans will never get to be a part of history like KU fans have been since 2004.

The Big 12 winning streak has come to an end. For some Kansas fans it will be hard to swallow because it became a way of life. This isn’t time for fans to hang their heads or be down. The streak at some point was going to end.

This is where Kansas fans should embrace experiencing history. “The Streak” will be talked about for decades to come in college basketball. When any school goes on a run and strings together a few conference titles you can bet the 14-straight will be mentioned as the benchmark.

I reached out to media members who cover the Big 12 and other conferences, and asked if they can name a more impressive record than the Jayhawks winning streak. Those who were around and old enough brought up the UCLA streak of Final Fours by John Wooden. A couple mentioned the UConn women’s winning streak. Some said the conference winning streak UCLA had from 1966-79.

It was UCLA’s streak the Jayhawks broke last year.

The Kansas streak is what makes sports fun to watch. Every year Kansas fans would cling to the TV wondering if they would pull out another Big 12 title. They would scoreboard watch and root for right scenario that would lead to another title. It just kept going and going and going. The thing about streaks they are all meant to be broken.

Joe DiMaggio had a 56-game hitting streak. Wayne Gretzky once scored in 51 straight games. The UConn women’s team won 111 games in a row. Cal Ripken played in 2632 straight baseball games. The New England Patriots have been to the playoffs 10 straight times. There have been some great streaks in sports history.

At the major college level, the Jayhawks streak of 14 straight may top the charts as one of the greatest, if not the greatest of all time. For those who weren’t around to watch those Wooden teams, it would without question.

Bill Self said something that rang true after the loss to Oklahoma. He said during the streak the Jayhawks took everyone's best shot. That makes it even more impressive. Everybody's gym is a lot louder and more packed when the Jayhawks roll in town.

Kansas fans point to Azubuike’s injury as a turning point in ending the streak. Many argue if he wasn’t injured the streak would live on. They are probably right. But that’s how sports works. Those breaks don’t always go your way.

The team has to focus on ending the season as strong as they can. Some brackets still have them in line as a three or four seed. Despite injuries, players missing time, and being young, Bill Self has done a helluva job to have them where they are.

The talk of the streak can finally be put to rest. Fans egos and pride will hurt for a while but that will pass. Eventually the Jayhawk faithful will look back over time and be grateful they were able to witness one of the greatest college sports accomplishments that will ever happen.