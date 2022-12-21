“I think being that close probably definitely helped with the seeing, feeling, seeing a community change,” Leipold said. “It's getting more excited about what's happening, and each one in their own right, for their own reasons, wanted to come take another look and have more conversations, and we could not be more excited.”

Leipold said being close to home helped them turn two of the top players in the state.

Clements was committed to Baylor for several months and Hamm was locked in with Arkansas. Clements, an offensive lineman from Free State, is close by and Hamm, from Eudora is minutes down K-10.

The early signing period is in the books and the Jayhawks announced 12 players in the class. Some of the biggest news came closer to signing say when the staff flipped two local players in Calvin Clements and Jaden Hamm.

Hamm and Clements were committed to successful Power Five programs that are always playing in bowl games. But it also shows a lot about where the Jayhawks program is perceived to earn their signatures.

“It says a lot about our program and what the players and coaches have done and the impact that I think they'll continue to have in the local community, and really within the state, and hopefully future recruits are going to take notice of that and their decisions,” Leipold said.

Both Clements and Hamm told Jayhawk Slant watching the program turnaround caught their attention. The local players noticed, and the staff has built connections outside of the area.

One of the highest-rated players to sign was Jameel Croft, a defensive back from Detroit. He led Martin Luther King to a state title and had a lot of options.

Leipold talked about the importance of building a pipeline to places like Detroit and other areas. Linebackers coach Chris Simpson has several connections to Detroit.

“It's extremely important and one that I think we can continue to have benefits from,” Leipold said. “Chris does an excellent job there. Before joining us at Buffalo, he was at Eastern Michigan for one season. But he spent probably four years at Grand Valley State. So, he's recruited the state and he has good reputation. Again, he's thorough, he's honest, he evaluates well, he's a straight shooter.”

Croft had several offers and Kansas had to hold off Big 10 schools at the end.

“Jameel's a talented young man,” Leipold said. “I think he's going to be able to help us in the secondary and should help us in the return game. And not only was it Chris, but Jameel coming here and how excited he was, even on his unofficial visit, then to his official visit, about the fit. And he was another one that multiple Big 10 teams tried to come in on late and make a run at it. And he held strong.”

Sometimes players can sell recruits on a program. Leipold used Surahz Buncom and Johnny Thompson Jr, who are from California. He mentioned Jalon Daniels being from the same state and giving KU a presence there.

“It's important for us to find those niches,” he said. “But the great thing that I have found and probably hit me and then it resonated earlier when you start right with our starting quarterback is we're able to go to California and get a couple players. And there's been productive players. We can go anywhere in the country from this locality and be able to talk about this program.”