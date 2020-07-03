JayhawkSlant - KU football suspends voluntary workouts

The following is a press release from the University of Kansas athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football voluntary workouts have been suspended at this time due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

Due to the positives within our own program and the increased cases in our region including our student-athletes' home communities, we believe all football student-athletes and staff should self-quarantine for 14-days, per KDHE requirements and CDC guidelines.

Those student-athletes who are currently in isolation or quarantine will continue on their timetable of quarantine or isolation. At the conclusion of the overall 14-day self-quarantine, all student-athletes and staff will be retested to determine whether conditioning activities will resume at that time.

Student-athletes may self-quarantine at their current housing location – whether on campus or at home if that’s where they are currently for the holiday weekend.

[DISCUSS: Talk about this with KU fans on our message board]



Statement from Director of Athletics Jeff Long

“After the increase in positive COVID-19 tests within our football program, our medical team at Kansas Team Health has recommended discontinuing voluntary workouts immediately. Our priority remains to keep our student-athletes safe and healthy, especially during this pandemic, and will follow the recommendations of our medical professionals.

We will only resume our preparations after the 14-day quarantine is complete and our student-athletes and staff have bene tested for the virus prior to participating in football activities. In the meantime, we continue to educate our student-athletes, as well as coaches and staff, on the importance of following the policies and procedures and recommendations from our Kansas Team Health physicians and the CDC.”

Statement from Les Miles

“When we welcomed our young men back to campus a couple of weeks ago for voluntary workouts, even with the policies and procedures in place to try and protect them from becoming infected with the virus, events outside of our control has made the decision to pause these workouts necessary. Our trainers and doctors will remain in daily contact with each of the student-athletes that tested positive to support them and what we hope will involve only minor symptoms if any. We will follow medical recommendations on returning to activities.”





Testing Results Update:

164 student-athletes tested

16 total positives

12 football

4 other sports

45 student-athletes currently in quarantine (all sports)





All other sports with student-athletes that have returned to campus will continue their voluntary workouts at this time. Should positive tests increase, we will follow recommendations from Kansas Team Health and suspend additional sports activities as needed.