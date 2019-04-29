“My dad for the second time was still blown away,” Stoefen said. “I know my mom really, really enjoyed it. She gets a little more into the academics. She's the one that pushes me throughout high school to make sure I was in those AP courses and things like that. She really enjoyed that part of it and just the personal connection.”

When Stoefen visited a Kansas practice with his father Jake, his mother wasn’t able to attend. He wanted her to see everything Kansas had to offer.

Jackson Stoefen made his second visit to Lawrence this month on Saturday. One of the big reasons for the fast turn-around in trips was his mother, Anne.

The first time Stoefen visited Kansas he watched a practice and spent time with the coaching staff. On his latest visit he got to get a closer look at the program because practice was over and they had all day to see campus.

“This visit was different,” he said. “We went through all the facilities again and got a little deeper rundown into the program. We got to go look at the dorms. They are brand new ones and are super, super nice.

“The whole entire experience going in there and looking at academics and for me I thought it fit pretty well today. It kind of solved a lot of the different questions I still kind of had, just academically for me.”

Another bonus with having more time to see the program was a detailed view of the Jayhawks strength and conditioning program. Stoefen got to meet Zach Woodfin and hear about the workouts and system players go through.

“There is a new machine coming in it seems like every time I've been there,” he said. “The biggest thing for me with their strength and conditioning program is the way they set it up. There's five pillars they build their strength and conditioning around.

“The strength coach is awesome. He really embodies the program. He takes pride in saying that he backs up what he preaches and what you do.”

Stoefen has been thorough taking several unofficial visits and some schools got more than one. Now he is going into the phase of making his final decision. He has done his homework with every school and is ready to have a choice soon.

“I'm pretty happy my offers right now,” he said. “I could make a decision today and make sure that I could stick with it. I'm very close. The thing that's really helped me get close is just making sure that these people that are recruiting me, I have a great relationship with them.”

One last step in deciding will be sharing information with his twin sister Joie. He has been giving her and other family members updates on his recruiting.

“I sat down and talked with my family extensively about this and had three or four phone calls with my twin sister,” Stoefen said. “We're pretty tight. That's kind of a big deal for both of us, being the first time we will be without each other.

“I called both of my grandparents. I've taken my grandpa on a couple of visits. Both of my grandparents are heavily invested in what I have going on. For me it's about staying grounded and just making sure my head is straight.”

Stoefen said he would like to have his final decision made in the next two to three weeks.